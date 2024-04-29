"Felt like I was on fire" - Ryan Preece's frustration boils over after Dover Cup race DNF due to smoking door foam

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Ryan Preece's appearance during today's NASCAR Cup Series race was cut short prematurely. The #41 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver was seen retiring from the 2024 Wurth 400 at the 1-mile-long track after smoke was seen billowing out of the Berlin, Connecticut native's car during the event.

Despite battling with the cockpit of his car filling up with smoke during the early laps of the race, Preece finally decided to pull into the pits for what was suspected to be a smoldering door foam causing all sorts of discomfort for the 33-year-old out on the track.

Ryan Preece elaborated on how he managed the situation while driving in an interview with Bob Pockrass after his retirement. He said:

"I felt like I was on fire and I went the first seventy laps just trying to push through and then it got so bad that I couldn't put my hands on the wheel. I was worried that an oil line or something would melt and then the whole car could engulf in fire and I don't want to be trapped in there having that happen."

He further added that it was completely unnecessary and said:

"Whatever happened, it's completely unnecessary and we can't afford days like this. It wasn't necessary it could have been prevented."

What caught fire inside Ryan Preece's car during NASCAR Cup race at Dover?

The initial impressions of Ryan Preece's issues with smoke inside the cockpit of his #41 Ford Mustang Dark Horse indicated an issue that the Blue Oval has faced with the Next Gen Cup cars.

While many expected the smoke inside Preece's car during the 2024 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway to be tire rubber buildup in the rocker panel of the racecar, it was later pinpointed by several broadcasters and reporters to be a smoldering piece of door foam inside the car.

As expected, Ryan Preece was not the happiest driver after retiring from the eleventh race of the 2024 Cup Series season, especially during a year that has been tough for Stewart-Haas Racing as a whole.

It remains to be seen where Preece's teammates manage to finish the 400-mile-long race today.