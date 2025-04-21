"Finally they came to their senses": Fans celebrate amid reports of Homestead-Miami Speedway hosting 2026 NASCAR championship

In a move that has thrilled fans, reports suggest that Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to host the 2026 Championship races for the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and the Truck series. The 1.5-mile track in South Florida has previously hosted the Championship weekend for Cup, Xfinity and Truck series from 2002 to 2019.

Ad

NASCAR shifted the Championship weekend to Phoenix Raceway later. The track is considered to be one of the best on the calendar due to its ability to deliver quality races. The news is likely to be well-received by both the drivers and the fans. According to multiple sources, officials are not authorized to confirm the news publicly, as an announcement is planned in the coming weeks.

The Championship weekend moving to Homestead is expected to be just for 2026, as sources suggest that NASCAR is planning to introduce a rotation policy where a different venue will be chosen each year for the final race.

Ad

Trending

"It’s definitely something I want to see happen, and I’m hopeful that in the not-too-distant future the championship will come back,” Homestead track president Guillermo Santa Cruz said last month (via The Athletic).

Here are some of the fan reactions to this news:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I'm very excited that Homestead-Miami Speedway is gonna be the Championship Race again, this track always puts on some of the best racing in NASCAR and its gonna be fun to watch it in 2026 #NASCAR," one fan wrote.

"Awesome! Sucks it’s only for the 2026 season though" another wrote.

Here are some more reactions:

"Great to see it back as the finale, but idk how I feel about the venue changing yearly for 2027 and beyond…" one fan wrote.

Ad

"Best decision NASCAR has made in years," one fan wrote.

"Good move, Homestead is the best track for the last race of the season. Now they just need to get rid of the gimmicky playoffs so we can crown legitimate deserving champions again," another fan wrote.

NASCAR drops cryptic hint after Rockingham's comeback success

Saturday marked the revival of 'The Rock' as the Xfinity Series returned to the Rockingham Speedway after 21 years. The event saw plenty of cautions, but it was a jam-packed crowd with die-hard fans of the sport in the stands.

Ad

Rockingham Speedway - Source: Imagn

The 1.3-mile-long track hosted a sellout crowd with all the seats filled up and the total attendance hitting 20,000. After the success at Rockingham, the CEO of Track Enterprises hinted that this could possibly herald a return of the Cup Series to the iconic track.

Ad

"I feel comfortable and am not saying anything out of line, that, yes, we did everything we needed to do. It’s a process. But we are on the radar. We are in that process,” said Track Enterprises CEO Bob Sargent, via the Charlotte Observer, when asked about the probable Cup series return at Rockingham.

Track Enterprises is one of the top race promotion companies. Authorities approached Sargent to help get the track ready for the Xfinity and Truck series last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More