“Finally finished at ATL”: HMS superstar Kyle Larson gives an honest reaction to his superspeedway curse 

2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson finished third in the recently concluded Ambetter Health 400 event at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He etched his best-ever career finish and the first stage win at a drafting track.

In a recent post on X, the Hendrick Motorsports star shared his candid reaction to finishing the race at the superspeedway where he had five DNFs in his six starts. For the majority of the event, the California native struggled to find pace but later on, had a shot at winning in the final moments of the superspeedway race.

Reflecting on the race at the 1.5-mile Georgian track, Larson wrote:

"Finally finished at ATL and was great to run up front. On to COTA!"

After a P20 finish in the season-inaugural race at Daytona, Kyle Larson started the next drafting track race at Atlanta outside the top 15 on the grid. While the Ford dominated the first half, the No. 5 Chevy driver battled through the ranks and bagged his first stage win of the season. Eventually, he ended the race third under caution.

As the Hendrick Motorsports driver continues his quest for a victory lane celebration this NASCAR season, he once opened up about one aspect for improvement in his stock-car racing prowess.

Kyle Larson once reflected on his "constant battle" as he pursues another NASCAR championship title

In January 2025, the 29-time Cup race winner, Kyle Larson, expressed his thoughts on the No. 5 Chevrolet team's crashing tendencies in NASCAR's premier division. In his 35 starts last season, the 32-year-old had five DNFs.

Despite ending the 2024 season on a high note with the most wins (6), Larson admitted to having a scope for improvement as he prepares for a second NASCAR championship title.

In a conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Larson said:

"I don't know I feel like we haven't won a championship in a few years. So there's still definitely a room to improve on yourself and on the team, and car. For me personally, you look at the personal statistics at the end of the year, and I feel like I still crash about the most."

He continued:

"That's probably one area I've probably tried to get better even though it doesn't seem like it," Larson added. "Yeah, that's the thing that I look at for this coming years is how do I maintain who I am without crashing as much? So it's a constant battle with myself but I feel like I can figure that out, and you know be more successful."

Expand Tweet

With a recent podium finish at Atlanta which gives out superspeedway-style racing, his weakness, Kyle Larson has started the new NASCAR campaign stronger. He will now be in action for the road course event at Circuit of the Americas on March 2.

