"Fine incoming": Fans weigh in after Denny Hamlin suggests NASCAR uses race schedules as distraction from 23XI Racing lawsuit

Joe Gibbs Racing driver and part-owner of 23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin, recently called out NASCAR for creating a distraction amid its ongoing lawsuit with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. The situation rose when 23XI and FRM refused to sign the new charter agreement last year and filed an antitrust lawsuit against the governing body.

The lawsuit accused NASCAR's chief executive officer, Jim France, of creating a monopoly in the sport. In July 2025, the court ruled in favor of the governing body, and since then, the teams have been running as open charters in the Cup Series. Following the ongoing battle, the stock car association filed its response to the preliminary injunction requested by the teams on Monday, August 18, ahead of the hearing scheduled on August 28.

Reflecting on the same, Denny Hamlin criticized NASCAR for creating a distraction for the public and wrote on X:

"This is where a schedule would come out to divert your attention."

Following the news, fans shared their takes on the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver's claim, with one X user stating:

"Fine incoming"

Fan reaction to Hamlin's claim about NASCAR (Source: @EVerythingS3XYC on X)

Meanwhile, another user wrote:

"Distracting us from the fact that they’re trying to shake off the true fans and move into a different demographic. I’m sorry but we are not F1 or IMSA!"

Fan shared their take on Hamlin's claim on the stock car racing association (Source:@ChaseTart1 on X )

Here are some more reactions to the situation:

"Doesn’t divert mine. The Cup car is still a POS and they still have the gimmick playoff format and a terrible schedule for next season. Now they’re talking about messing with the xfinity car. If they ruin that series, like they did with the cup car, I’ll be done with it all together. NASCAR is so arrogant and out of touch. All the DEI hires instead of people with actual talent and knowledge," commented a motorsports aficionado.

"I don't think a schedule release would distract folks from the absolute nonsense Bob (Pockrass) and other folks are reporting on today. I've gotta say, I'm in the Denny Hamlin/MJ/Bob (Jenkins) corner on this one," a fan wrote.

"Denny, I haven’t been a fan of yours through the years but I really agree with most of what you are doing now. I hope you and FRM win," stated a NASCAR fan.

"They’re attempting to run you out of business. Run big payday races in CUP. Expand to Busch run some races there. Look into other forms of racing like Indy Car or Hi Limit Sprints or Dirt Late Model. Just expand your business with the $ not spent on CUP," suggested a NASCAR enthusiast.

Denny Hamlin is set to compete in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23, 2025. NBC Sports, MRN, HBO Max, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will broadcast the 160-lap race live at 7:30 p.m. ET.

"Toughest line to walk": Denny Hamlin opened up about his intense battle with his teammate in the final laps before his fourth win

Earlier in July 2025 at Dover Motor Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin claimed his fourth win of the 2025 season. However, it was not easy for the seasoned driver to clinch the win, as he had an intense battle with his teammate, Chase Briscoe, during the final laps of the race.

Reflecting on the same, during a post-race interview, the 44-year-old NASCAR driver gave his take on the same (via YouTube, 01:04 onwards):

"Yeah, that's the toughest, it's the toughest line to walk truthfully because if it is someone else, you don't mind running them up in the fuzz, right? If it's a teammate, you gotta sit down, you gotta see that guy tomorrow afternoon. So it's just a little different in that aspect."

With 766 points, Denny Hamlin ranks third in the Cup Series points table. He has secured four wins, 13 top-10 finishes, 11 top-five finishes, and one pole position in 24 starts this season.

