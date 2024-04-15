"Fire that crewmember!" - NASCAR fans react to Kyle Larson's wheel woes capitalized by Denny Hamlin

Kyle Larson, the pole starter in Texas, lost his rear tire during the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson secured his second consecutive pole victory on Saturday (April 13). After an impressive runner-up finish in Martinsville, the Hendrick Motorsports driver looked primed for another dominant display in Texas on Sunday (April 14).

However, it wasn't to be for the 31-year-old superstar, as a lap-115 tire loss disrupted his momentum, relegating him to a 21st-place finish.

The incident unfolded when Larson, leading under caution, experienced what he initially thought was a flat right rear tire. Moments after he keyed up the radio, the right rear tire flew off his car, compounding his troubles. Forced to pit for a new tire, Larson incurred a two-lap penalty from NASCAR for the detached wheel.

Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, capitalized on the incident to secure the lead in an instant and went on to engage in a neck-to-neck battle with Chase Elliott for the win.

However, fans took to social media platforms to react to Larson's tire loss. One user expressed their frustrations with Larson's crew member and wrote:

"Fire that crewmember for not tightening that lug!"

Another fan chimed in:

"Go back to 5 lugs and studs!!!"

"We see these wheels coming off in every race," said another fan.

"Best car and driver not winning today," lamented another user.

"The Gen 7 is just so terrible," said a fifth fan.

"Crew costing Kyle another one," another user stated.

What did Kyle Larson say after his pole victory?

Reflecting on the race, Kyle Larson recounted the moment he realized the wheel had come off. He told Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass after the race:

"At first I thought I had a flat tire. I went to kind of heat my tires up, sort of back and forth, and it was like, wanting to spin. I was like 'okay, I got a flat.' And then, in the mirror I saw the wheel go.

"I wasn't too concerned, I knew it'd get back to the lead lap," he added. Once we got to the lead lap, I wasn't that good. And then, the other strategy just didn't work out for us there on the long green flag run. Somedays are just not meant to be."

Congratulating teammate Chase Elliott on his victory and acknowledging the significance of breaking the dry spell, Larson added:

"Unfortunate, but really really happy for Chase and the #9 team. It's been a long time since they found victory lane. Their team did a good job executing today, and they deserved to win."

After nine rounds in the 2024 season, Larson leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He has 335 points to his name with four top-5 finishes, including a victory in Las Vegas.