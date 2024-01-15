“Fire that intern”: Bubba Wallace jokes around as NASCAR fraternity reacts to Netflix documentary teaser

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace has injected humor into the anticipation surrounding Netflix's latest motorsports series, 'NASCAR: Full Speed'.

Netflix's 'NASCAR: Full Speed', set to premiere on January 30, promises an inside look into the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, reminiscent of the widely popular Formula 1 documentary series, 'Drive to Survive'.

The recently dropped one-minute teaser trailer generated buzz across social media platforms, hyping fans up for the upcoming docuseries. The trailer opens with ESPN journalist Marty Smith setting the tone for the upcoming series.

However, it was Wallace's teammate Tyler Reddick who stole the spotlight in the initial frame. Wallace, spotting this on Instagram, responded with a playful comment:

“Just had to put him in the opening scene🤬 fire that intern.”

Bubba Wallace's reaction to NASCAR: Full Speed'£ trailer

Wallace was not the only NASCAR personnel reacting to the trailer release. Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain expressed his excitement, as he wrote:

"Let's go!!!"

Meanwhile, NASCAR's official Instagram handle responded to a fan's comment, hyping up the documentary's release. The comment read:

"See you on the 30th."

Here are some more reactions from the NASCAR community to the show's trailer release.

"Can't wait to relive a championship season"

"NASFLIX" wrote RFK Racing's Instagram handle

"So ready for this"

Toyota Racing's comment on the trailer

One user praises Marty Smith's narration

"This is gonna be an awesome viewing experience," wrote another fan

Will Bubba Wallace feature in Netflix's NASCAR documentary?

The 23XI Racing driver, who qualified for the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in his career in 2023, will be starring in the Netflix show.

Netflix's NASCAR: Full Speed, which was announced in August, is set to provide a never-before experience of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs to its viewers. The series will follow nine Cup Series drivers, including the reigning Cup champion Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, and Tyler Reddick, as they compete for the Driver's Championship.

The documentary's format consists of five 45-minute episodes, offering viewers an immersive experience of the world of NASCAR. Adding to the production's allure, notable NASCAR figures, including former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., are part of the series' production crew.

Intriguingly, 'NASCAR: Full Speed' will not be Wallace's first Netflix appearance. The 30-year-old Alabama native previously starred in 'Race: Bubba Wallace', a docuseries dedicated to his rise in the world of NASCAR as the only full-time Black driver. The docu-series was released in 2022.