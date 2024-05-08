"First domino has fallen": NASCAR fans speculate SHR and FRM merger following Michael McDowell's departure

Michael McDowell's shock announcement of his departure from Front Row Motorsports in 2025 has added more traction to the rumors of Stewart-Haas Racing merging with FRM.

Long-time Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell broke the news on Wednesday that he will be parting ways with FRM at the end of the 2024 season. McDowell spent nearly half of his Cup career driving the No. 34 Ford for FRM, a stint which included two wins and two playoff qualifications.

However, with the 39-year-old driver set to part ways with the team he joined in 2018, a separate rumor has gained strength. It was reported earlier this week that Stewart-Haas Racing, once a heavyweight in the Cup Series, has been eyeing to sell its charters.

Following Michael McDowell's impending exit from FRM, speculation has intensified regarding FRM's potential acquisition by Tony Stewart's SHR. Prospective buyers, including Trackhouse Racing, Legacy Motor Club, and 23XI Racing, had reportedly been vying for SHR's charters. However, McDowell's departure has cast FRM in a new light, positioning the team as a prime candidate for acquisition.

Moreover, rumors suggest that SHR may be considering a merger with FRM, leveraging FRM's elevated Tier 1 status following its recent partnership with Ford. In contrast, SHR's existing deal with Ford is set to expire by the end of 2024, potentially leaving the team at a crossroads.

The NASCAR community took to social media to share their reactions to the unfolding developments, with fans speculating about the likelihood of an SHR and FRM merger. One user commented on X (formerly Twitter):

"The first domino had fallen. So can we safely assume that SHR/Front Row merger will happen"

A second user commented:

"This makes the merger with SHR seem more likely"

"This is only the first of many dominoes to fall for silly season," added another user.

"Brings some validation to the FRM/SHR rumors I heard yesterday," commented another user.

"The idea of FRM and SHR merging isn't something I had considered and its very intriguing," wrote another fan.

"As for who takes over the 34 next year, it's still too soon to tell, but there's been tons of smoke (heh) surrounding SHR possibly splitting. FRM is known to be bold when it comes to mergers. If I were a betting man I'd say Custer is a possibility," a user chimed in.

What does Michael McDowell's departure from Front Row Motorsports mean for his future?

At 39, McDowell is nearing the twilight of his career. With nearly 500 Cup Series starts to his name and a historic Daytona 500 win in 2021, it might not be very long before the veteran driver decides to hang up his helmet.

However, despite the speculations, the Phoenix, Arizona native confirmed his desire to continue racing at the highest level despite his departure from FRM.

It has been announced that McDowell will join Spire Motorsports starting from the 2025 season, signing a multi-year contract with the team. McDowell is set to pilot the No. 71 entry for Spire Motorsports.

With Michael McDowell's transition to Spire Motorsports, Zane Smith, the current driver of the No. 71 car, faces uncertainty about his racing future in 2025. Smith, 24, currently on loan to Spire Motorsports from Trackhouse Racing, is poised to explore new opportunities as McDowell assumes the helm of the No. 71 entry.