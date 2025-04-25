First picture of Chase Elliott’s car with brand new sponsor surfaces

A picture of Chase Elliott’s new car sponsor taking centre stage before the race at Talladega Superspeedway has surfaced online. Amazon Prime is sponsoring the race that will take place on April 27.

Chase Elliott’s #9 Hendrick Motorsports car has secured a long-term sponsorship with a new major primary sponsor, Amazon Prime Video. The multi-year deal is running through 2027. As part of the deal, Amazon Prime Video will be sponsoring primarily three races annually, which are Talladega Superspeedway, Kansas Speedway, and the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, and will be the year-long associate sponsor for the Georgia native.

Prime Video is digging deep into NASCAR as this move follows its role as NASCAR’s first fully direct-to-consumer media partner, broadcasting five races.

In addition to Prime Video, Elliott is sponsored by NAPA Auto Parts, Llumar, and UniFirst. This sponsorship comes fresh after the departure of Hooters, after they defaulted on the sponsorship payment in the previous season.

Toby Christie reported the picture of the car with the new sponsorship holders, Amazon Prime Video. The media company posted on X with the caption:

"New look on Chase Elliott’s No. 9 car this weekend as it’s the first race with Prime on board. #NASCAR"

Chase Elliott began his 2025 season by winning the non-point-paying race, the Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, where he dominated by leading 171 laps. Post that, Elliott has had a mixed start to the season compared to his other Hendrick Motorsports colleagues like Kyle Larson and William Byron. Currently, the Georgia native has no wins in the points-paying section of the season but has two top-five finishes and five top-ten finishes, positioning him in fifth in the overall standings with 278 points.

Chase Elliott has no issues with NASCAR’s All-Star Race change

Chase Elliott has expressed that he has absolutely no issues with NASCAR’s new rule change for the 2025 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, which introduces a "promoter's caution."

This new caution can be thrown anywhere between laps 101 and 220 purely for entertainment purposes, with a mandatory break after lap 100. If a natural caution occurs after lap 200 and the promoter’s caution hasn’t been used, it can no longer be implemented. Elliott acknowledges that while some cautions in NASCAR history have been questionable, having a planned tool to enhance the show is understandable.

“I’m not opposed to it. I think there’s been some questionable cautions thrown in the course of the history of the sport in general. I just know that that’s coming and that’s the plan beforehand,” Chase Elliott said to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“If the show looks like it needs help, then something (is) in their pocket to help it be entertaining.”

The upcoming All-Star Race is highly anticipated, with Elliott aiming to add to his 2020 All-Star win at Bristol Motor Speedway.

