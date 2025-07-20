  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • “FIX YOUR TRACK!”: Kasey Kahne’s partner blasts Tony Stewart after Brad Sweet’s violent Eldora crash

“FIX YOUR TRACK!”: Kasey Kahne’s partner blasts Tony Stewart after Brad Sweet’s violent Eldora crash

By Hiten Dutta
Published Jul 20, 2025 16:19 GMT
Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn

World of Outlaws racing driver Brad Sweet was involved in a scary crash during Saturday's Kings Royal race at Eldora Speedway. The driver races for Kasey Kahne Racing in the World of Outlaws Sprint car racing series and is also the brother-in-law of renowned NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson.

Ad

Kasey Kahne's partner, Amy Long, lashed out at Tony Stewart after Brad Sweet's crash. The reason for Long's frustration was that Stewart owns the Eldora Speedway, where the crash occurred on Saturday.

The sport has also seen numerous accidents recently that have caused injuries to the drivers, like Tyler Courtney, who hit the wall on Thursday. He was transported to a hospital and has undergone surgery. Aaron Reutzel also sustained injuries due to an incident that occurred Friday night.

Ad
Trending

Amy Long expressed her frustration and called out Tony Stewart through her X account.

"Tony Stewart, FIX YOUR TRACK!! This is disgraceful, disgusting, disturbing and NOT DIRT RACING!! Eldora Speedway."
Ad

She later shared another post on the matter, writing:

"I’ll always speak up when the safety of people I love is threatened. I watch races with my heart on the track. With so many high-speed risks,to not try to control what is a dangerous track condition is negligent. Life/career changing injuries & team resources/money were wasted."
Ad
Ad

The fans and people around the community were shocked to see the horrific crash, with Brad Sweet being taken out on a stretcher. The driver was taken to the infield medical center for evaluation and was then transported to a medical facility nearby for further scans before being discharged in the evening.

Cale Thomas, who was also involved in the crash, was also taken to the infield medical center for further evaluation.

Ad

The concerns regarding safety at the Tony Stewart-owned Eldora Speedway have risen following a string of big incidents this week.

Kasey Kahne Racing team shares news of relief after Brad Sweet's crash

Kubota High Limit Racing champion Brad Sweet was involved in a scary crash during the Kings Royal race. The brother-in-law of the NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was taken off the track on a stretcher afterwards.

Ad

The incident happened on lap 4 of the race when Sweet made contact with the wall, and his car moved down the race track before being hit by Cale Thomas, who had nowhere else to go.

Ad

Kasey Kahne Racing team shared a post on X with the news that the No. 49 racing driver was discharged with clean scans.

"Scans have came back clean… “Sore and beat up but I’ve been discharged” - Brad Sweet."

The next race for the Kubota High Limit Racing is set to take place next Tuesday, but it is unclear if Brad Sweet will compete in the event.

About the author
Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.

Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.

Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.

As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications