“FIX YOUR TRACK!”: Kasey Kahne’s partner blasts Tony Stewart after Brad Sweet’s violent Eldora crash

World of Outlaws racing driver Brad Sweet was involved in a scary crash during Saturday's Kings Royal race at Eldora Speedway. The driver races for Kasey Kahne Racing in the World of Outlaws Sprint car racing series and is also the brother-in-law of renowned NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson.Kasey Kahne's partner, Amy Long, lashed out at Tony Stewart after Brad Sweet's crash. The reason for Long's frustration was that Stewart owns the Eldora Speedway, where the crash occurred on Saturday.The sport has also seen numerous accidents recently that have caused injuries to the drivers, like Tyler Courtney, who hit the wall on Thursday. He was transported to a hospital and has undergone surgery. Aaron Reutzel also sustained injuries due to an incident that occurred Friday night.Amy Long expressed her frustration and called out Tony Stewart through her X account.&quot;Tony Stewart, FIX YOUR TRACK!! This is disgraceful, disgusting, disturbing and NOT DIRT RACING!! Eldora Speedway.&quot;She later shared another post on the matter, writing:&quot;I’ll always speak up when the safety of people I love is threatened. I watch races with my heart on the track. With so many high-speed risks,to not try to control what is a dangerous track condition is negligent. Life/career changing injuries &amp; team resources/money were wasted.&quot;The fans and people around the community were shocked to see the horrific crash, with Brad Sweet being taken out on a stretcher. The driver was taken to the infield medical center for evaluation and was then transported to a medical facility nearby for further scans before being discharged in the evening.Cale Thomas, who was also involved in the crash, was also taken to the infield medical center for further evaluation.The concerns regarding safety at the Tony Stewart-owned Eldora Speedway have risen following a string of big incidents this week.Kasey Kahne Racing team shares news of relief after Brad Sweet's crashKubota High Limit Racing champion Brad Sweet was involved in a scary crash during the Kings Royal race. The brother-in-law of the NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was taken off the track on a stretcher afterwards.The incident happened on lap 4 of the race when Sweet made contact with the wall, and his car moved down the race track before being hit by Cale Thomas, who had nowhere else to go.Kasey Kahne Racing team shared a post on X with the news that the No. 49 racing driver was discharged with clean scans.&quot;Scans have came back clean… “Sore and beat up but I’ve been discharged” - Brad Sweet.&quot;The next race for the Kubota High Limit Racing is set to take place next Tuesday, but it is unclear if Brad Sweet will compete in the event.