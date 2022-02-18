NASCAR at Daytona: Floyd Mayweather finds success as Kaz Grala qualifies for Daytona 500

Floyd Mayweather and the Daytona 500. No, it's not a set-up for a joke, Floyd Mayweather's The Money Team Racing (TMT) will compete in the Great American Race this Sunday.

Kaz Grala, the driver of TMT's #50 Chevy, knew he needed to race his way into the 500 going into tonight's first Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Dayona. He might have waited till the last lap, but after passing JJ Yeley, and Brad Keselowski taking the checkered flag, Kaz officially locked up a spot in the Daytona 500.

Kyle Larson, the pole sitter for the first duel, led the first 35 laps but lost the lead on pit road to Ryan Blaney when the Fords opted to change only two tires, while the Chevys took all four.

Austin Cindric finished the first Duel in second place, while Blaney took third. Finishing fourth was Chase Briscoe and Chase Elliott round out the top five.

JJ Yeley and Timmy Hill both failed to qualify for NASCAR's season opener.

RFK sweeps the Daytona 500 Duels

It was a great night for the Rousch Fenway Keselowski team after they were first to both checkered flags at the Bluegreen Vacation's Duel at Daytona.

Brad Keselowski only led a few laps on Thursday night's first duel race, but after passing Ryan Blaney with four laps to go, he led the field around the 2.5 mile super speedway and won the first duel. He'll take the green flag for Sunday's race in third place.

Chris Buescher took the checkered flag for the second duel of the night after a last lap crash opened the door for Chris to take the lead. Buescher attempted to pass race leader Joey Logano exiting turn 2. Logano tried to block but the two cars made contact, sending the #22 Penske Ford into the wall.

Logano took responsibility for the incident, saying:

"I just made a mistake. Dangit I just didn't think the run would come that quick."

In a touch of class, he then apologized:

"Apologize to my race team, wrecked our car and tore up the 21 as well."

Beuscher will start the Daytona 500 next to RFK teammate Keselowski in the 2nd row in fourth place.

