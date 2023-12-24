Floyd Mayweather's NASCAR Cup Series team looking to enter the 2024 Daytona 500 - Reports

Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s NASCAR Cup Series team, The Money Team Racing, is eyeing to enter the 2024 season's opening race, the Daytona 500.

The team made its Cup Series debut in the 2022 Daytona 500 race with its No.50 entry, where driver Kaz Grala finished the race in 26th position. The Money Team Racing competed three more times in the Cup Series in 2022 — the Circuit of the Americas, Coca-Cola 600, and Charlotte Roval, finishing 25th, 23rd and 34th respectively.

The team returned to the Cup Series in 2023 for two races with Conor Daly at the helm of the No. 50 Chevy. Now, the Floyd Mayweather-owned team, under the leadership of Becky and Willy Auchmoody, is preparing to return for the 2024 season, as reported by Forbes.

The team's goal is to enter at least five races in the upcoming season, starting with the Daytona 500, which would be their third consecutive appearance at the event. The Money Team Racing is targeting to achieve a full-time charter in the 2025 season.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Becky Auchmoody's leadership inside the NASCAR team

Floyd Mayweather Jr., the owner of the team, expressed his excitement about the continued growth of TMT Racing under Becky Auchmoody's leadership. In a statement, Mayweather acknowledged Auchmoody's pivotal role, stating (via Forbes):

"We are really excited to see TMT Racing continue to grow under Becky's leadership, she has been the heart of our team since day one. Her involvement is great for Nascar and the empowerment of women in sports."

Meanwhile, Becky Auchmoody expressed gratitude for the support they have received and described the experience of making the Daytona 500. She said:

"We’re a mom-and-pop business at this point. We don’t have a huge facility. We have a handful of employees. It’s very humbling because we’ve had so many people support us."

"To make the Daytona 500 not once, but twice, it’s really surreal," she added.

Willy Auchmoody, Becky's husband and a key figure in the team's operations, shed light on Mayweather's involvement. Mayweather's initial question about the cost of entering NASCAR was met with a pragmatic response from Willy Auchmoody.

"He [Mayweather] asked, ‘How much money is this going to cost me? I said 'There’s an opportunity for you to get involved in our sport with minimal expenses. I need startup money to get going, but with your fame and your social media following, we can build off of that.'"