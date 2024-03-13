Food City 500: Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2024 Food City 500 will take place on Sunday, Mar. 17, 2024, at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will be telecast on FOX and PRN at 3:30 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the fifth race of the 2024 NASCAR season in Bristol, Tennessee, and will see the Next Gen car in action for the fifth time since its debut.

The 0.533 mile short track of Bristol Motor Speedway features 22-24 degrees of banking at all four turns and nine degrees on the straights. The Food City 500 was first run in 1961 as the Southeastern 500, with Joe Weatherly as the event’s first winner. The race has changed names numerous times since then and was more recently known as the Food City Dirt Race.

Expand Tweet

The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for 500 laps. The Cup Series weekend will begin with a practice and qualifying session which will be held on Saturday (March 16) and conclude with the main race on Sunday.

Christopher Bell, who earned victory in Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500 for Joe Gibbs Racing, will return to Bristol’s concrete surface. Bell will also have the opportunity to defend his Food City 500 title this weekend after securing a thrilling victory in last year's event.

Rusty Wallace holds the record for most wins in the event, with six. He won the event in 1986, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1999 - 2000. He is followed by Darrell Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt, and active Cup driver Kyle Busch with five wins apiece.

Expand Tweet

Brad Keselowski is the second Cup driver on the grid with multiple wins. He won in 2012 and 2020. In teams, Hendrick Motorsports holds the most wins with eight.

Full weekend schedule for the 2024 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying and race schedule for the 500-mile race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Saturday, March 16, 2024

3:00 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

3:40 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

5 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

5:50 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

8:00 pm ET: Weather Guard Truck Race

Sunday, March 17, 2024

3:30 pm ET: Food City 500

Catch the adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway from March 16 to 17.