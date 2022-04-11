"For once I wish one of these Cup races went the full 500" - Ross Chastain wants NASCAR to go longer after P5 finish at Martinsville Speedway 

Trackhouse Racing driver, Ross Chastain’s impressive runs are now becoming the norm as he earned another top-five finish at Martinsville Speedway.

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 appeared more difficult than previous Cup Series races as Hendrick Motorsports drivers dominated throughout the race.

There were no green flag passes for the lead. Chastain fought hard to take the lead in the race after starting from 27th. He ended at 18th and 13th in Stage One and Stage Two, respectively.

During the post-race interview, speaking about his fifth-place finish at the Paperclip, Chastain said:

“It took 300-something laps just to where I could see the leaders. I don’t even know if we made any adjustments tonight. I don’t think we did, which was incredible because yesterday we needed a lot. For once I wish one of these Cup races went the full 500. That’s odd, I never think that. Proud of the effort. Proud of the rebound from yesterday for Trackhouse.”

In a two-lap overtime after a late restart, Chastain lined up third on the outside, pitting him against Kurt Busch. Both drivers went neck-to-neck in overtime, but Chastain pushed Busch back and finished fifth. It also marked his first top-five finish on short tracks.

Ross Chastain’s performance in the previous Cup Series races of the 2022 season

Ross Chastain has recorded five top-five finishes so far this season.

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief added another top-five finish under his belt. His season has also featured subpar performances at the Daytona 500, WISE Power 400, and Toyota Owners 400.

Ross Chastain was the winner of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, which marked the first Cup Series win of his career.

Earlier, he performed consistently from Las Vegas Motor Speedway to Atlanta Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 1 car finished third, second and second in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Atlanta, respectively.

The Alva-born driver gained 32 points from the previous race and now stands fifth in the points table standings with 246 points.

