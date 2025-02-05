"For legal reasons none of these are true": Kyle Busch's wife Samantha drops hilarious 'strict parent' reel

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, recently posted a humorous reel on Instagram about being a strict parent. Known for sharing glimpses of her family life, Samantha regularly gives fans behind-the-scenes peeks at the Busch household, allowing them to see a more personal side of the racing family off the track.

Samantha and Kyle Busch, a well-known couple in NASCAR, recently celebrated nearly 14 years of marriage. The two began dating in 2008 and married on December 31, 2010, at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. They are proud parents to their son, Brexton Locke Busch (born in 2015), and daughter, Lennix Key Busch (born in 2022).

Samantha, who has nearly 250K followers on Instagram, recently shared a humorous reel explaining her reasons for being a strict parent to her children.

"For legal reasons none of these are true 😉" the post was captioned.

In the post, Samantha was seen dancing to a tune, on which she wrote:

"Of course I'm a strict parent. I was climbing out windows, chugging Smirnoff Ices in the middle of a corn field, using my fake ID to get into clubs to shake my booty in mini skirts, and joyriding with cute boys all while my parents thought i was 'sleeping over at Jaclyn's house.'"

A lifestyle blogger and entrepreneur, Samantha is a passionate advocate for infertility awareness. In her book Fighting Infertility, she openly shared her IVF journey, hoping to break the stigma and support others facing similar challenges. In addition to her advocacy, she promotes a health-conscious lifestyle through her blog, offering insights on fitness, wellness and balanced living.

Meanwhile, her husband, two-time Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch, competed in the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray. Starting the exhibition race from P13, he lost two positions during the event and ultimately crossed the finish line in P15.

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha launches initiative aiming to support military families with IVF through Bundle of Joy Fund

Samantha Busch recently shared her support for military families struggling with infertility through social media. Her efforts are part of the Bundle of Joy Fund, a philanthropic initiative she and Kyle Busch founded in 2015 to provide financial assistance and resources for couples undergoing fertility treatments.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Samantha wrote:

"In nearly 10 years, we’ve helped bring 100 beautiful babies into the world through the Bundle of Joy Fund. And yet, so many who dedicate their lives to serving our country—protecting our families, teaching our children, and providing lifesaving care—are left with zero financial assistance when they want to build families of their own," Kyle Busch's wife wrote.

"Infertility affects 1 in 6 couples. I know God put me on this path for a reason, and I will not stop fighting until IVF is accessible for ALL, no matter their income or circumstances," she added.

The Daytona 500 is scheduled on February 16th at 2:30 PM. Can Kyle Busch get back to winning ways this season? Let us know in the comments.

