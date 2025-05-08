"For me, that test is over": Kenny Wallace makes his opinion clear about veterans racing in lower NASCAR tiers

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace has shared his take on the question about stopping veteran Cup Series drivers to compete in the Xfinity and Truck Series, saying that the idea behind doing that should be forgotten, since having Cup drivers in the lower tiers of the national stock car racing competition draws in larger crowds as well as being beneficial to the Xfinity and Truck drivers when they are seen competing with the more established racers.

Wallace, who is currently on the road with Kyle Petty's Charity Ride Across America, took the opportunity during a stop near the Watkins Glen International race track to film himself for his recurring vlog 'Coffee with Kenny', where fellow racing car driver Max Papis asked him his thoughts on NASCAR restricting veterans from competing in the Xfinity and Truck Series.

"That was a good test, but for me, that test is over. We brought so many fans to the grandstands because, ‘Oh Kyle Busch is going to be racing today,'" Kenny Wallace said. [6:34]

Wallace elaborated further, citing two reasons why it's a good idea to have Cup drivers race in the lower tiers, sharing an example from his own career that involved defeating Dale Earnhardt Sr.

"Number one, it brings people and number two, we were in Richmond one night, I looked in my mirror and I saw bubble goggles and it was Dale Earnhardt Sr. When I won that race in Richmond that night, with Dale Earnhardt Sr. on my a**, [it] put my name on the map. They said Kenny Wallace on that given night, I could never compete with those guys, but that night I outran Dale Sr."

Speaking about how this benefits the lower-tier drivers by having the challenges of the Cup-level racers on the same field, Kenny Wallace concluded:

“So, I think that it makes those Xfinity drivers or Truck drivers better if they can outrun those veterans.”

The most recent instances where a Cup Series driver competed and saw success in the Truck Series were when Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson raced at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, respectively, and won the event. Larson has also won two races this season in the Xfinity Series.

Kenny Wallace shares a glimpse of the "exciting" Charity Ride

Earlier today, along with the 'Coffee with Kenny' video, Kenny Wallace also shared a few images from his experience being a part of Kyle Petty's Charity Ride Across America.

Wallace and the rest of the posse rode around and walked on the Watkins Glen track. Richard Petty also appeared in the images shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Everyday the @KPCharityRide does something exciting for us. On Wednesday we rode our motorcycles around the legendary Watkins Glen 🏁"

Later today, the Charity Ride will leave from the state of New York and head to Mill Hall, PA, for the next leg of the journey.

