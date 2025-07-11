"For me it's not really frustration": Ryan Blaney concedes Shane van Gisbergen's street course dominance is untouchable

Shane van Gisbergen has fascinated the entire NASCAR Cup Series grid with his dominance at road courses, and the latest driver to join the list is Ryan Blaney. Blaney himself had a decent finish during the Grant Park 165 race in 12th position. The Team Penske racing driver has already secured one victory this season, winning at the Nashville Superspeedway earlier in June, and has also clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Ad

Van Gisbergen has shown complete dominance on the road courses this season by winning races in Mexico and Chicago. The driver's performance at Chicago was top-class, as he achieved a clean sweep during the weekend by achieving pole position and victories in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Cup Series.

Ryan Blaney shared his thoughts on Shane van Gisbergen's dominance and expressed his admiration for the Trackhouse Racing driver.

"The only time I watch him is on TV because I don't see him during the race. He's so far ahead of me. It's not often that I get to be behind him. It's not really frustration. It's a lot of admiration. I know how good he is. It's so impressive.

Ad

Trending

"Like how good he is, especially at the street courses. I mean, he showed it in Mexico as well, how much of a butt kicking that he put on us there while he was coming out both ends, and he still put 15 seconds on everybody, you know," Ryan Blaney said, via SiriusXM Radio.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shane van Gisbergen is ranked 27th in the NASCAR Cup Series, scoring 308 points so far.

"He just is on another level than everybody." Ryan Blaney says after Shane van Gisbergen's performance in Chicago

Ryan Blaney had all the praise for fellow driver Shane van Gisbergen after his incredible performance at the Grant Park 165 race at the Chicago Street Course last weekend. The weekend marked Van Gisbergen's second victory of the season, joining him with Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell in having multiple wins this season.

Ad

Ryan Blaney, who finished 12th in the race, talked about Van Gisbergen's performance over the weekend and had nothing but respect for the Kiwi driver. He explained the magnitude of Gisbergen's dominance and performance at the road courses.

"He just has a great technique at what he does, and he's super precise. And he just is on another level than everybody, especially at these street courses, just absolutely on another level of how he can manage his car over the bumps and maximize everything and and really do it, not going 100% like, I feel like he's out there most of the time, Going running 90% and it's still a couple tenths in the bag that he's got," Ryan Blaney said, via SiriusXM Radio."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Blaney is ranked seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. The driver has scored 539 points so far and has an average finishing position of 17.5 in the first 19 races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.



Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.



Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.



As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.