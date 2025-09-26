Ford driver Josh Berry gives honest opinion on racing Ryan Blaney respectfully at Loudon

Josh Berry has reflected on the respectful racing that took place between him and Ryan Blaney in the closing laps of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He said that he pushed hard to keep Blaney on his toes but wanted to ensure no wrecks happened.
During the final laps of the 2025 Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Blaney and Berry showed what respectful but tough racing is all about. Having spun out earlier in the race, Berry was on old tires but still managed to take the lead with a brilliant strategy and kept ahead after the restart, with Blaney and most of the leaders going for fresh tires.
Blaney passed Berry for the win with 39 laps remaining, but Berry kept on, tightly following Blaney and launching an attack with less than 15 laps to go. When it happened that Berry’s car drifted up the track with 12 laps remaining, Blaney was able to pull away and get the win.
"I was pushing hard to do everything I could to keep Ryan honest," Berry said during a media call via SI. "I made him work for it, for sure, but I knew... I was gonna have to be careful. I had to make sure nothing bad happened."
Earlier in the year, at Las Vegas, Josh Berry claimed his first Cup Series victory. After outperforming Daniel Suarez to take the lead and then increasing his lead in the final laps, Berry got the victory to clinch his playoffs berth. Despite that, he was eliminated at the conclusion of the round of 16 after failing to make an impact in the first three races.
Josh Berry settled for P2 behind Ryan Blaney at New Hampshire
Josh Berry delivered his best finish of the playoffs at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, coming home second behind Ryan Blaney in a race that showcased both intensity and respectful competition.
Berry, who is in his first full-time year with Wood Brothers Racing, nearly captured another win as he kept Blaney honest throughout the closing laps.
"Hats off to Ryan at the end. All of our cars were really strong, and Ryan did a great job there. I was honestly surprised. I was a little worried when he got around me as quick as he did, but it seemed like it leveled out, and I was able to keep him honest at least at the end," Josh Berry said via NBC Sports.
Josh Berry remarked that while racing hard was essential, he prioritized smart, clean competition, congratulating Blaney for executing a strong drive and noting that he tried to take care during restarts to avoid unnecessary contact.
