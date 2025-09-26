Ford driver Josh Berry gives honest opinion on racing Ryan Blaney respectfully at Loudon

Josh Berry has reflected on the respectful racing that took place between him and Ryan Blaney in the closing laps of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He said that he pushed hard to keep Blaney on his toes but wanted to ensure no wrecks happened.

Ad

During the final laps of the 2025 Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Blaney and Berry showed what respectful but tough racing is all about. Having spun out earlier in the race, Berry was on old tires but still managed to take the lead with a brilliant strategy and kept ahead after the restart, with Blaney and most of the leaders going for fresh tires.

Blaney passed Berry for the win with 39 laps remaining, but Berry kept on, tightly following Blaney and launching an attack with less than 15 laps to go. When it happened that Berry’s car drifted up the track with 12 laps remaining, Blaney was able to pull away and get the win.

Ad

Trending

"I was pushing hard to do everything I could to keep Ryan honest," Berry said during a media call via SI. "I made him work for it, for sure, but I knew... I was gonna have to be careful. I had to make sure nothing bad happened."

Earlier in the year, at Las Vegas, Josh Berry claimed his first Cup Series victory. After outperforming Daniel Suarez to take the lead and then increasing his lead in the final laps, Berry got the victory to clinch his playoffs berth. Despite that, he was eliminated at the conclusion of the round of 16 after failing to make an impact in the first three races.

Ad

Josh Berry settled for P2 behind Ryan Blaney at New Hampshire

Josh Berry delivered his best finish of the playoffs at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, coming home second behind Ryan Blaney in a race that showcased both intensity and respectful competition.

Berry, who is in his first full-time year with Wood Brothers Racing, nearly captured another win as he kept Blaney honest throughout the closing laps.

Ad

"Hats off to Ryan at the end. All of our cars were really strong, and Ryan did a great job there. I was honestly surprised. I was a little worried when he got around me as quick as he did, but it seemed like it leveled out, and I was able to keep him honest at least at the end," Josh Berry said via NBC Sports.

Josh Berry remarked that while racing hard was essential, he prioritized smart, clean competition, congratulating Blaney for executing a strong drive and noting that he tried to take care during restarts to avoid unnecessary contact.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.