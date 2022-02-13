Ford outline expectations from rising star Hailie Deegan

Ford Performance has plans for Hailie Deegan to come forward. If the driver shows slight improvement during her second stint at the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the Xfinity Series awaits right over the horizon.

The David Gilliland Racing driver will start the second season with the team on February 18 at the Daytona International Speedway. It will be her first real test on a new F-150 racing truck. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old's comfort level behind the wheel of the new vehicle seems to be growing.

afterthecheckeredflag @aftercheckered



youtu.be/Nqlek1pEYrc Hailee Deegan visited with Fox's Bob Pockrass in previewing the 2022 Truck Series season and candidly admitted that she doesn't have a full-time ride in NASCAR because of her talent, but her social media presence. Hailee Deegan visited with Fox's Bob Pockrass in previewing the 2022 Truck Series season and candidly admitted that she doesn't have a full-time ride in NASCAR because of her talent, but her social media presence.youtu.be/Nqlek1pEYrc

In a recent interview, Ford Performance's global director Mark Rushbrook told NBC Sports that the outfit is "expecting a lot" from Deegan and the pressure is on her. He said:

“We would expect that she would go into Xfinity for 2023.”

Should Deegan demonstrate consistent competitive ability, one could expect her to go into Xfinity for 2023.

Deegan made her NASCAR Truck Series debut at the very young age of 19. Since then, she has been slowly improving herself and working on her racecraft through the events. Her fans have high expectations from Deegan to perform well in the 2022 season and make an appearance in the 2023 Xfinity Series.

Her entry into next year’s Xfinity Series, however, will depend on the basis of how she performs in the 2022 Camping World Truck Series. If she manages to make a mark and get promoted, she will become the second female driver to compete in the Xfinity Series on a full-time basis after Danica Patrick’s 2012 outing.

Hailie Deegan has high expectations to start strong in NASCAR Truck series

Hailie Deegan has had to put together a lot of playoff points. She finished in seventh place on a road course but scored a playoff point as a rookie.

BNA @BnaBroadcasting



Would expect her to be rotated out with other drivers. Hailee Deegan to drive the second @TeamTrackhouse entry part-time for the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season.Would expect her to be rotated out with other drivers. Hailee Deegan to drive the second @TeamTrackhouse entry part-time for the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season. Would expect her to be rotated out with other drivers. https://t.co/bosvOJwZcU

The 20-year-old started 2021 with a 28th position finish at Daytona International Speedway, following it up with another 28th position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a 21st position at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

At the start of 2022, her average finish position was 20.19, which definitely needs improvement. Aware of this, Deegan said:

Also Read Article Continues below

“I feel like we definitely did get that solid base last season, even if it did take longer.”

Edited by Anurag C