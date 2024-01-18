Ford Performance to debut renewed NASCAR Xfinity Series car during 2024 season opener at Daytona International Speedway

Ford Performance is set to debut the seventh generation of its iconic Mustang series, the Dark Horse, in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the upcoming season.

The Mustang has been a dominant force in NASCAR since its full-time debut in the Xfinity Series in 2011, boasting consecutive championship victories and a remarkable track record. It has clinched driver's or owner's championships in 10 seasons, securing manufacturer's titles in 2011 and 2013.

The vehicle's most recent success came in the 2023 season, where it won the Cup Series championship for the second time in a row courtesy of Ryan Blaney. Blaney's Team Penske teammate Joey Logano had won the same in 2022.

Now, entering the 2024 season, Ford is set to debut it's seventh generation of Mustang, the Dark Horse, in both the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series. In the team's recent season launch, Blaney helped unveil next season's Xfinity Series ride.

As reported by journalist Bob Pockrass, the Xfinity Series Fords will feature a unique decal package, distinguishing them as the "dark horse" brand. The body itself will remain unchanged.

Stewart-Haas Racing, AM Racing and RSS Racing currently field the Fords in the Xfinity Series. The Dark Horse will make its Xfinity debut during the season opener at the Daytona International Speedway.

More details on NASCAR Cup Series' Ford Mustang Dark Horse

The NASCAR Cup Series' Ford Mustang Dark Horse is set to make its competition debut at the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 4.

Delving into the specifics of the new model, the 2024 edition builds upon the success of its predecessor from 2023 while introducing noticeable enhancements. A standout feature is the new nose on the front end of the high-powered Ford, complemented by character lines that stretch from the fender to the door.

Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, expressed his enthusiasm about the car during a press release. He said (via NASCAR.com):

"When we switched from Fusion to Mustang in Cup in 2019, that was a big deal and something we’ve been very happy to see the success of that car. But now to be updating this Mustang in Cup to the seventh-generation Mustang, and especially the new model with a Mustang Dark Horse, to really make a statement about what Mustang is as a road car, as a sports car and as a race car at the highest level in NASCAR is important.

"And it gives us that opportunity to continue racing Mustang in front of great fans, on great race tracks and to kind of wave the flag for the new Dark Horse version was important for us as well."

With 17 championships, Ford is the second-most successful NASCAR manufacturer behind Chevrolet.