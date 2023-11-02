Ford releases its ‘Mustang Dark Horse’ car which is set to debut in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series

Ford Performance on Wednesday unvieled its "Mustang Dark Horse" which will compete in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.

The American giant will make its on-track debut at the preseason exhibition Clash race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Febraury 2024. The "Mustang Dark Horse" will be the seventh generation Mustang and will also compete in another racing series like GT3 and GT4 classes globally and Dark Horse R will compete in the Mustang Challenge Series.

On the official media page of the brand, Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports said:

“What a crazy year it has been revealing our new global Mustangs for racing. The positive response from our fans around the world has been amazing, and we’re confident that this Mustang ‘Dark Horse’ Cup car will be no different and that NASCAR fans will be excited to cheer us on next year.

"Our Ford Performance staff, together with our NASCAR race teams, have worked tirelessly in the wind tunnel developing this car, and I can’t wait to finally see it race on the track next season.”

NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe gives his take on the new Mustang

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe named the new Mustang "the best-looking Cup car."

As per Motorsport.com, Briscoe said:

“I feel like we already have the best-looking Cup car out of the three manufacturers, but I’m definitely excited for the new body. I feel like the Ford Performance team does a great job of making our car to where it can still perform on the racetrack, but also tie into that look of the street car.”

While Brad Keselowski, driver and co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing claimed if the Mustang can replicate its beautiful looks into performance it might be a good year, adding:

“If she gallops as fast as she looks, it’s going to be a good year. Mustang is an iconic American car made famous around the world. I think of how Mustang has evolved over the years and how NASCAR has evolved along with it and they’re just two brands that go together. I’m proud to get to drive it and proud to be able to compete for the win in this car.”

Mustang has been in the NASCAR since the 2011 season when it featured in the Xfinity Seires. Since then the car has won nince out of 12 Driver's title and two Constructor's Championship in 2011 and 2013.