Ford’s NASCAR woes reflect in unfortunate winless streak record

After the recently wrapped up NASCAR weekend at the Dover Motor Speedway, where Denny Hamlin reigned supreme to bag his third win this season and Ryan Truex sealed his maiden Xfinity Series win, the manufacturers' tally emerged with Chevrolet as the leader, having a total of 17 wins across all the series in their bag. Next in line is Toyota in P2 with 11 wins to their name.

However, the 2024 season has been full of turmoil for Ford, as the team is last in the standings, with no wins in either series. Though the Mustang Dark Horse came inches close to sealing race victories several times, a rival manufacturer's car was always there to disappoint Ford.

The team clinched the runner-up spot a staggering nine times in the Cup Series, but couldn't etch the highly-coveted win to their name. Amid their devastating footing into the season, a concerning stat has surfaced, portraying the unwanted feat achieved by Ford.

The longest winless streak for the American manufacturer since 1983 was 42 which was disrupted in 2010, as the team raked in four Cup Series wins. This year, Ford has started in 29 races but is yet to bag a victory and has officially the second-longest winless streak record now (via Trey Ryan on X):

Bubba Wallace's spotter believes Ford is not the only one facing the performance heat in NASCAR

Eleven Cup Series weekends have concluded and Chevrolet is leading the manufacturers' race to the pinnacle spot. The Fords are yet to show a promising outcome on the asphalt and NASCAR insider Brett Griffin believes that the manufacturer is apparently unaware of the flaws that are taking them so long to fix the issue.

On the flip side, Bubba Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft weighed in that despite no wins coming into Ford's arsenal, the panic is not restricted to the car maker, but to every team on the roster that is not Joe Gibbs Racing or Hendrick Motorsports.

During the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Kraft pinpointed how JGR and HMS are dominating in NASCAR this season despite technically having the same cars as Trackhouse Racing, Legacy Motor Club, 23XI Racing, and other teams.

He said (via Dirty Mo Media on X) [0.33]:

"They've [JGR and HMS] won every non-drafting track this year. Should you be more concerned if you are a team like Trackhouse and Legacy, who's running the same manufacturer, technically supposed to be the same car as HMS and JGR and you're not performing?"

