"We need to get more wins" - Ford says it's NASCAR Cup Series performance so far in 2022 season is 'not acceptable'

NASCAR’s top-tier series, the Cup Series, works with three manufacturers: Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota. Ford and Chevrolet both serve seven teams, while Toyota only serves two teams, 23XI Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Despite Ford being one of the manufacturers serving more than five teams, its Cup performances aren’t impressive compared to the other two manufacturers. With 24 races under our belts, Ford has only secured four wins from their seven teams. Only two teams have managed to claim at least one of the four wins: Team Penske and Stewart-Haas Racing.

Of the four wins, Team Penske has collected three wins, with rookie driver Austin Cindric bringing in the first victory at the Daytona 500, which was the 2022 inaugural race. Joey Logano has visited Victory Lane twice this season, taking his first win of the season at Darlington Raceway and his second at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Stewart-Haas Racing contributed to only one win after Chase Briscoe drove his #14 Ford Mustang into the Victory Lane at Phoenix Raceway.

With NASCAR heading to Michigan this weekend, where the company is based, the Ford director hopes they will do great on their home ground. Speaking to media earlier this week, the global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, Mark Rushbrook, cited that the wins they have now aren’t enough, and that they need to get more wins since four wins are not acceptable. Rushbrook said:

“Four wins is not enough. It’s not acceptable. We need to get more wins. We need to have drivers further up the standings and hopefully at least four if not more drivers into the playoffs”

NASCAR kicked off the season with the inauguration of the Next Gen car. The main goal of introducing the 7th Gen car was to level the playing field for all the teams, meaning all cars are of the same standard and winning depends on drivers’ skills.

Chevrolet is the leading manufacturer of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Currently, Chevrolet is the leading manufacturer with 13 clean wins this season. It is also one of the manufacturers serving seven teams like Ford, however, only three have contributed to its success out of the seven teams.

Hendrick Motorsports is currently leading, contributing eight wins. All four of its charters have claimed a win. Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman scored one win each and William Byron secured two wins, while Chase Elliot has delivered four so far.

Trackhouse Racing has contributed three wins with its two charters. Ross Chastain has two wins, while Daniel Suarez has only one win.

Toyota ranks second with four wins, serving only two teams, Joe Gibbs Racing (JBR) and 23XI Racing. Joe Gibbs Racing has four charters, while 23XI Racing has only two. With six charters on Toyota's record, all teams have contributed to the winning table. JGR brought four wins, with Denny Hamlin claiming two wins, Kyle Busch one, and Christopher Bell one. Kurt Busch helped 23XI deliver its first win for Toyota.

It will be interesting to see whether Ford can improve in the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

