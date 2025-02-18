“Forever a legend”: NASCAR remembers Dale Earnhardt Sr. on his death anniversary

The NASCAR community remembered Dale Earnhardt Sr. on Feb. 18, marking 24 years since his tragic passing. A seven-time Cup champion and a superstar of stock car racing’s golden era, Dale Sr.'s influence extended far beyond the sport and its fans.

Ad

During the 43rd running of the Daytona 500 in 2001, Dale Sr. tragically lost his life at age 49. Running third on the final lap, he was defending DEI drivers Michael Waltrip and his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., who were leading the race. In the incident involving Sterling Marlin and Ken Schrader, Earnhardt's iconic #3 Chevrolet made a devastating nose-first impact on the wall, resulting in a basilar skull fracture.

Twenty-four years after his passing, the NASCAR community still mourns the loss of the legendary driver. Tributes and heartfelt messages poured in from across the motorsports world on Feb. 18, remembering his contributions to the sport. NASCAR on NBC paid homage to the Hall of Famer with the message:

Ad

Trending

"Forever a legend. ❤️ 24 years ago today, we lost Dale Earnhardt." the message read on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ad

The official NASCAR account also remembered the seven-time Cup Series champion with the message:

"Today, we remember Dale Earnhardt."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shawne Merriman, a former NFL player, highlighted how Dale Sr.'s influence reached beyond the sport, remembering that 'The Intimidator' popularized NASCAR jackets and timberland boots. He wrote on X:

"Dale Earnhardt had dudes wearing Nascar Jackets and timberland boots where I grew up. 🐐 🙏🏽"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dale Earnhardt's passing left a tremendous void in NASCAR but also marked a turning point that sparked a safety revolution in the sport. Fans continue to cherish the countless anecdotes about 'The Intimidator', as he remains one of the most revered figures in NASCAR history.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. opens up about how he dealt with his father's death

Dale Earnhardt Jr during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt recently made their debut as Cup series team owners at Daytona International Speedway. With the 2.5-mile oval associated with both triumph and tragedy for the Earnhardt family, Dale Jr. reflected on how he coped with his father's passing.

Ad

Dale Jr. was in his sophomore Cup season when he lost his father in the fatal crash. He quickly made peace with the track, emphasizing that it wasn’t the track that took his father’s life. Instead, he embraced the historic 2.5-mile oval, knowing he would return to the track throughout his career.

"Gosh, I loved coming here as a kid, but just a lot of great memories. Then when he passed away, I had to make a decision. I had a career in front of me. I was coming back multiple times, and I had to figure out a way to be okay with it," he said. [via SpeedwayDigest.com]

Ad

"I knew that it wasn't the track that took him, and I knew that he, wherever he was, still felt the same about Daytona. So I've embraced it. Him losing his life in this property brought this property closer to me. Now, that doesn't work the same for other people and tragedy, but for me knowing I had to keep coming here, I made some peace with it and embraced the track and love it," he added.

The 50-year-old emphasized that NASCAR fans should celebrate Daytona International Speedway, as it remains a cornerstone in the sport’s history. His sister, Kelley, agreed, reminiscing about the joyous moments their family has experienced at the track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"