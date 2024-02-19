Former Cup champion Kurt Busch donates NASCAR tickets to U.S. soldiers: "I've always been inspired by the commitment of our armed forces"

Former NASCAR driver and the 2004 Cup Series champion Kurt Busch has pledged to donate tickets to American military veterans and soldiers throughout the NASCAR season.

Earlier this week, the Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) and retired driver Kurt Busch announced a partnership that aims to express appreciation for the service of active military personnel and veterans across the United States.

In a press conference ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening race, the Daytona 500, Kurt Busch unveiled his plans to provide access to one hundred tickets for every race to members of the military community. Expressing gratitude to NASCAR, Speedway Motorsports tracks, and all involved parties, Busch stated (via :

"All of our military will have access to one hundred tickets to every race. I'd like to thank the tracks, NASCAR, everyone to chip in and make this program a success. What makes it so seamless is that its very easy through vettix.org for our military of past, present and future to get tickets to our races."

The 45-year-old added:

"The main motivation for me though, are my trips to Walter Reed, Bethesda Medical Center, different hospitals around the country or the different bases. I've always been inspired by the commitment of our armed forces, our military and the sacrifices they make."

Kurt Busch sets promising ticket donation target for upcoming season with KB100+ program

Through his KB100+ program, Kurt Busch aims to surpass previous ticket offering targets set during the 2019 season. The Las Vegas native said (via PR Newswire):

"I will call on the consideration of other drivers, tracks and industry partners to support the ticket offering from what we did in 2019. In 2019 there were more than 50,000 requests for the 3,800 tickets that were made available through Vet Tix."

He added:

"I have always had a strong desire to pay respect to those who have served and continue to serve our country. My hope is that with help from others we can enhance the offering for more deserving Vet Tix members to attend races this season, hence KB100+."

Kurt Busch announced his retirement from the Cup Series last season at the Daytona International Speedway. The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver, who clinched a famous victory at the iconic venue in 2017, hung up his helmet due to the lingering effects of a significant concussion suffered during a qualifying race at Pocono Raceway in 2022.