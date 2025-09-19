Trevor Bayne, the 2011 Daytona 500 winner, is all set to make a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series. On October 11, Bayne will be behind the wheel of the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, marking his first Xfinity start since 2023.

For Bayne, this isn’t just any comeback. He already knows his way around Las Vegas in Xfinity competition: in six prior starts there in the series, he’s not finished worse than eighth and has posted four top-five finishes. This consistency gives reason to believe that he might be a threat when he suits up again.

The owner of the Xfinity Series team, Sam Hunt, spoke on the announcement of Trevor Bayne making his comeback and expressed what he would bring to the table for them.

"It's always exciting to bring in an experienced driver that has competed at the Cup level. Trevor not only understands where we are as a team; but wants to be a part of our team's growth process. He's a great guy and will be a great teammate for Dean (Thompson) to lean on. We are all excited to get on track together."

Trevor Bayne’s journey in NASCAR has been long and varied. He made his Xfinity debut in 2009, moved to Michael Waltrip Racing, then to RFK Racing, where he earned his first Cup win in the Daytona 500 and an Xfinity win in that same season at Texas Motor Speedway.

What happened on Trevor Bayne's return to the Truck Series in August?

Trevor Bayne made quite the statement in his return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series last month, driving the No. 1 TRICON Garage Toyota in the Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway. It had been nearly two years since he had last competed in any of NASCAR’s national series, but he showed he still has speed, poise, and determination.

Starting from 16th, after a shaky practice and qualifying session, Bayne worked his way forward. By the end of Stage Two, he was in the top ten, and during the final green-flag run, he pushed into the top five. He crossed the finish line in fifth place, turning in a performance that surprised none of those who know how fiercely he competes when given the chance.

Afterwards, Bayne expressed his gratitude at making a comeback into the sport.

"Well, I loved it. I’m so thankful for the opportunity that I’ve been helping. Victory Junction allowed me to drive this [No.] 1 truck. Legacy Motor Club, TRICON Garage, it was a joint effort, Toyota. I love being around the Truck Series. I’ve been able to do that with FOX in the broadcast booth, been able to work with all the TRICON Garage drivers this year," Trevor Bayne said via Frontstretch.

Trevor Bayne himself admitted that he was nervous. Despite having won NASCAR’s biggest race, the Daytona 500, this particular Truck race at Darlington may have been among the most anxiety-filled of his career. Much of that came from his absence; his last start in Trucks or Xfinity was in 2023.

