Trevor Bayne will return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this weekend at Darlington Raceway. The 2011 Daytona 500 winner will drive the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Tricon Garage, the team announced Wednesday, August 27.It’s going to mark Bayne’s first Truck Series event since 2023, when he competed under the banner of Rackley WAR at Homestead-Miami Speedway. His best performance in nine previous starts was a second-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway (2020) with Niece Motorsports.Speaking of his upcoming race at Darlington, Trevor Bayne said in a statement,“I can’t even begin to describe how surreal it feels this weekend to get the chance to be back in a truck and go racing after several years. Darlington can be a little bit nerve-racking if you haven’t been in the racecar in a while. It’s one of the toughest tracks on the circuit, so I’ll have to acclimate fast and get up-to-speed.”“I’m so thankful to Jimmie Johnson, Cal Wells, David Gilliland, and Matt Puccia – all those guys worked hard to put me back in a racecar. In addition, I’m so grateful for AdventHealth as well, they are an amazing company that I’ve gotten to know over the past year,” he further added.Named Sober or Slammer 200, the race is scheduled for this coming Saturday, August 30. Marking the inaugural race of the 2025 playoffs, the 147-lap event will be televised live on Fox Sports 1 (12 pm ET onwards), with exclusive radio coverage on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Trevor Bayne’s one-off will be backed by Victory Junction, courtesy of Legacy Motor Club and its official sponsor, AdventHealth.When Legacy Motor Club signed Trevor Bayne to an integral competition roleLegacy Motor Club, a team owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, signed Trevor Bayne as its Driver Optimization Leader for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. As per the deal, Bayne was expected to work alongside Competition Advisor Matt Kenseth, focusing on the race preparation of drivers John Hunter Nemechek, Erik Jones, and Johnson himself.Johnson doesn’t race full-time anymore but is known to make select starts in the No. 84 machine. In 2023, the 49-year-old Hall of Famer also took part in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of NASCAR's Garage 56 entry.“I’m super humbled that Jimmie (Johnson), Joey (Cohen), Matt (Kenseth) and our drivers are trusting me with their preparation process this year,” Trevor Bayne said about the opportunity. “Preparation is one of the biggest keys in motorsports, and with so much data that is available to the drivers, it’s my job to translate the most important parts to them and work with them to make sure they are ready to go in all aspects come race weekend.”That being said, 2025 wasn’t exactly a stellar season for Legacy Motor Club. However, the team did put up some strong runs, especially with Jimmie Johnson and John Hunter Nemechek, which included a P3 and P5 finish in the crown jewel Daytona 500, respectively. Nemechek amassed a total of six top-10s and ranks 26th on the Cup Series table.