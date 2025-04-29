Former DEI driver Michael Waltrip posts heartfelt message on Dale Earnhardt’s birthday

Former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip shared a heartfelt tribute on Tuesday, April 29, honoring what would have been Dale Earnhardt’s 74th birthday. Waltrip remembered his late friend, mentor, and former boss by wishing 'The Intimidator' a heavenly birthday on social media.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. was born on April 29, 1951, in Kannapolis, NC, and put together one of the most legendary careers in NASCAR history before his tragic death in the 2001 Daytona 500, won by Waltrip. A record-tying seven-time champion, he also owned the Dale Earnhardt Inc. team.

In 2001, DEI had expanded to three teams, with Dale Earnhardt Sr. giving his friend Michael Waltrip a shot at winning a race in the top level. Waltrip clinched an emotional first win in his 463rd start at Daytona, but the victory turned tragic as Dale Sr. died in a last-lap crash.

Michael Waltrip, who celebrates his birthday a day after Dale Sr., honored his late friend with a heartfelt post on social media. The 61-year-old former NASCAR driver wrote:

"Happy heavenly birthday my friend."

Although Waltrip had gone winless in his 16-year tenure before joining DEI, he had developed a friendship with Dale Sr., often sharing vacations and fishing trips. During NASCAR’s recent return to Rockingham Speedway, the 61-year-old reflected on those cherished memories and their love of fishing.

"Going back to the Rock takes me back to fun times with Dale. We loved fishing. Miss you friend. #For3ver" he wrote on X, accompanied with a picture.

Following Dale Sr.'s death, Waltrip continued driving the #15 DEI Chevy and returned to Daytona 500 victory lane in 2003. He left DEI after the 2005 season and became an owner-driver with his team, MWR, in 2007.

Dale Earnhardt's final interview resurfaces on his birth anniversary

Dale Earnhardt's final interview has gone viral on social media, where the legendary #3 Chevy driver discussed his chances of winning a second Daytona 500. The seven-time champion spoke to Fox's Matt Yocum on race day, predicting an exciting race for the viewers.

Starting seventh on the grid for the 2001 Daytona 500, Dale Sr. admitted he wasn’t confident after final practice but said the team had turned the car around. He predicted fans would see something they "probably have never seen on FOX."

"Well, we got a good shot. Got a good race car. Wasn't really excited about the car yesterday afternoon in the last practice, but the car is coming around. I think it's gonna be okay. We got a good engine in it." The Intimidator said.

"Little wind today. Little exciting, I think. It's going to be some exciting racing. You're gonna see something you probably have never seen on FOX." he added.

With DEI drivers Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Jr. leading on the final lap, Dale Sr. was battling for third with Sterling Marlin and Kenny Wallace. He collided with the outside wall and suffered a basilar skull fracture, leading to his death and sending shockwaves through the racing world.

