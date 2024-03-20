Former driver calls Denny Hamlin “one of the greatest ever” after American’s Bristol victory

NASCAR commentator and former driver Kyle Petty recently called Denny Hamlin one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time, following the latter's Cup Series win at Bristol.

Five races into the season, Hamlin was back to his sparkling best in the Food City 500 race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing stalwart, who is in the 20th Cup season of his career, secured his 52nd Cup Series victory on Sunday with a masterful performance amid extreme tire wear.

Bristol returned to a concrete surface for its spring race after three dirt seasons, and the racing action was chaotic. 16 drivers exchanged leads over the course of the 500-lapped short-track event. However, it was the 43-year-old superstar and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin who dominated the night. Leading 163 laps, Hamlin secured his first win of the season.

Following the race, retired driver and the son of seven-time Cup champion Richard Petty made a bold claim when he labelled Hamlin as one of NASCAR's GOATs. Despite his longevity and stellar record, Hamlin has never secured the Cup Series title in his career.

The 63-year-old, in a recent video on YouTube, stated:

"That’s why Denny has won so many races. That’s why Denny Hamlin is a Hall of Famer. Believe me, a Hall of Famer."

"That’s why Hamlin, whether he ever wins a championship or not, will be one of the greatest race car drivers ever to set his rear end in a car. He painted the outside, he painted the inside, he painted around people, he painted in front of people. He did everything he had to do," said Petty.

Can Denny Hamlin silence his doubters and win the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2024?

Unfortunately for the driver and his well-wishers, this is a question that has lingered for a vast majority of Hamlin's career.

Primarily, it is worth noting that Denny Hamlin's achievements as a driver are nothing short of legendary. At 43, the Toyota driver is still going strong on a weekly basis, delivering consistent performances on the track.

However, the NASCAR Cup Series championship is an accolade that still eludes Hamlin's exceptional portfolio. This absence of a championship title has hindered his claim to greatness in the eyes of many.

Hamlin has come close to achieving his final peak numerous times in his two-decade career. While he looked primed to contend for the championship once again last season, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver failed to make his way into the Championship 4 field.

In the twilight of his career, Denny Hamlin would surely hope to be crowned the NASCAR Cup Series champion before he calls it a day.