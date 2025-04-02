Former driver Kyle Petty criticizes NASCAR promos for promoting fights and wrecks over real racing

Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty criticized NASCAR promotional videos that focus on race wrecks and driver fights to gain the attention of viewers. He suggested that the sport should be enjoyed for the racing in its 'purity.'

Ad

For a long time, a large part of NASCAR's attention has been focused on the crashes and driver's physical battles that they have on the track. This has been overtly used to promote the sport through promotional videos. However, former driver Petty feels that if someone needs these fights to entertain themselves and the sport and racing in itself is not enough to entertain them, then they should considering watching something else.

Ad

Trending

"I tried to look at this sport as a sport," Petty said (03:51 onwards). "You ask about the entertainment value. If you can't be entertained by the purity of the sport and what the sport is, then maybe you need to find another sport to watch."

He further criticized the promotional videos that are being used, inclusive of many such crashes.

Ad

"That's part of the problem with where we're at right now. The media does it, we do it, the racetracks do it. Anytime you see an ad for a race, they show wrecks, they show guys pushing, they show guys hitting. That's an ad to come set at my racetrack, buy a ticket and watch my race."

Ad

Kyle Petty also said that the only time NASCAR is significantly mentioned in the national news is because of a possible on-track battle between two drivers or a huge wreck instead of the racing.

"Anytime we make Fox News anytime, we make national news, it's because of a fight or a huge wreck, not the purity of the sport," Petty added.

Ad

Kyle Petty's strong take on drivers growing up on video games and the crashing culture

Sim racing has evidently become a major part of racing culture. Most drivers on the field practice using simulation gear that helps them gain extra practice on the track and helps them during the race. This entire new generation of racers has been backed by hundreds of hours spent behind the wheel of a racing simulator.

Ad

Kyle Petty took this into account while talking to Kevin Harvick in a recent interview. He said that the drivers have grown up playing these games and that they get to crash into others as much as they want and are not held accountable for it.

"We see drivers now that grow up on video games. They grow up just crashing something and walking away from it, and they don't have to show up on Monday morning at 6:00 and put it back together. They've got no skin in the game, you know what I mean? And they know when the race is over with, if I wreck you, I can text you or I can tweet you," he said (30:10 onwards).

Ad

Despite the criticism, it is widely known that these sim racing games help drivers to gain better experience and practice whilst not being physically present on the track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback