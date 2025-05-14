Former driver shares scathing observation on NASCAR's lack of concern over empty grandstands

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace discussed the empty grandstands in the Cup Series during the races, explaining that it isn't a matter of worry, considering the huge chunk of profit the sport is extracting from the TV revenue. He also mentioned that the authorities don't seem to be concerned about it, either.

The average NASCAR venue can seat up to 100,000 fans in the grandstands (largely depending on the venue), providing them with a unique close-action view of the race on the track. These fans have historically been filled to the brim with fans roaring in support of the drivers. However, that hasn't been the case in recent races.

Many have observed that a large part of the grandstands remains empty during races. While this seems to be a sign of the sport's falling popularity, veteran driver Kenny Wallace mentioned that it is nothing to be worried about.

"I've been getting in a lot of debates with people. People say, look at the grandstands. I'm like, don't worry about the grandstands anymore. That's the old days," he said (04:40 onwards).

He explained that the major revenue the sport earns from the TV broadcasting is enough to generate a large profit, moreover, it makes it more accessible for fans, and they opt to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

"However, it definitely appears that NASCAR is not that worried right now about how many people are in the grandstands. Once again, TV's paying so much money, and a lot of you have quit going to the racetracks. You're watching it on TV. It's easier, especially for us old goats."

He further mentioned that there are still races that attract a lot of viewers despite the claims of NASCAR's falling popularity.

"With the billions of dollars TVs given NASCAR nowadays, we're not going to worry about how many people are in the grandstands anymore. It looks good, and there's still plenty going to the races, and the crowds keep going up, especially after what we saw down there at Texas."

NASCAR has repeatedly showcased its massive popularity on the television network. Earlier this year, a massive number of viewers peaked during the race in Texas.

NASCAR's race at COTA in Texas gained over 4 million average TV viewers

Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Getty

The third round of the 2025 Cup Series season was held at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. The annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on the circuit witnessed Christopher Bell clinch his second consecutive victory of the season.

The race was extremely popular on the FS1 channel and gained an average of 4.1 million viewers on FOX Sports. This was a little over double the average viewership that Luka Doncic’s debut game for the Lakers gained earlier in February.

This set a new milestone for the sport, showcasing its massive popularity on the televeision network. With the media rights deal and Charter Agreement, it is also a positive sign for the teams.

