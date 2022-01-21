"I've always wanted to race in NASCAR" - Former F1 world champion excited about Daytona 500 entry

Former Formula 1 champion and Indy 500 champion Jacques Villeneuve will attempt to qualify his way into NASCAR's 2022 Daytona 500. The 50-year-old Villeneuve took part in two days of pre-season testing at Daytona International Speedway earlier this month in preparation to qualify for the event.

The Canadian tested with Team Hezeberg, an all-new Cup Series team, making their debut this year. After his testing sessions, he was asked what racing in the Daytona 500 would mean to him:

“It would be amazing. The last time I was in NASCAR in North America was quite a few years, I think it was Sonoma (Raceway) the last time, so it was a lot of years ago.”

He went on to say:

“It will be extremely special because it is also a standout race. It is a very special race to participate in, and it’s hard to get into the show when you have to qualify on time or in the duels.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Jacques Villeneuve has four career Cup starts with the last coming in 2013 at Sonoma. He failed to make the 2008 Daytona 500.



Villeneuve will rely on previous NASCAR experience for Daytona run

This isn't Jacques Villeneuve's first attempt to make the Great American Race. He attempted to qualify in 2008 but came up short of making the start.

Villeneuve does have some NASCAR experience, though, most recently coming in 2013 when he finished 41st place at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on the Sonoma road course. He also raced in the 2010 Brickyard 400 and finished in 29th, and he does have some super-speedway experience after finishing 21st in the 2007 UAW-Ford 500.

Speaking about the sentiment attached to the Daytona 500, the former F1 champion said:

“This is the race. There’s a few races in the world that stand out. The Indy 500, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and Daytona. It’s part of that very small group of special races or tracks to drive at.”

To qualify for the Daytona 500, Villeneuve will need to finish with the 1st or 2nd fastest time in qualifying on Wednesday, February 16th. Should he be unable to get into the top two qualifying times, he could race his way into the 500 in one of two Daytona Duels on Thursday evening.

