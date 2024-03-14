Former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat returns to 2024 NASCAR Xfinity race at Austin with SS-Greenlight Racing

Former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat is set to make his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He will compete in the Focused Health 250 for SS-GreenLight Racing, as announced by the team on Wednesday, March 13. This will be his second start in the Xfinity Series.

Kvyat, who last raced in the series in 2022, will drive the #07 Chevrolet Camaro at Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas. The race will be held on March 23 at 5 pm ET.

SS-GreenLight Racing team owner Bobby Dotter is happy to have a former F1 driver behind the wheel of the #07 entry in the first road course race of the 2024 Xfinity season.

Dotter said in a statement:

“I’m thrilled to have Daniil in the No. 07 at COTA. You can’t get much better than a former F1 driver for a road course ringer. Daniil is a great competitor, but he’s also a great partner for our team. He’s been in the shop every day since he got to Charlotte helping to get the car ready and getting to know the team. We’re looking forward to seeing what he does on the track.”

Daniil Kvyat has made 110 starts in F1, scoring three podium finishes. His career-best finish of P2 came in the 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyoród, Hungary. He recorded the best season of his F1 career in 2015 where he ended the season in seventh place in the championship standings for Red Bull.

“I’m excited to get back into NASCAR” - Daniil Kvyat

The 29-year-old driver admitted that NASCAR racing is very different from F1 and enjoyed running in his past NASCAR races. He is looking forward to his return to COTA.

Expressing his feelings about returning to NASCAR, Daniil Kvyat said in a statement:

“I’m excited to get back into NASCAR. I had a lot of fun in my previous races. The competition style is very different from F1 and World Endurance. I’m especially looking forward to my race at COTA. I’ve been there with F1, so it will be interesting to experience the track in a Camaro.”

Daniil Kvyat driver made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2022 and finished P15, driving the #26 Toyota for Sam Hunt Racing.

That same year, the Russian racing driver made his debut in NASCAR’s top-tier series, running three races with Team Hexeberg. He finished P36 in the first two races at IMS Road Course and Watkins Glen International before making his final start at Charlotte Motor Speedway where he finished 39th.