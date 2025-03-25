Former Hendrick Motorsports driver Kasey Kahne shares an adorable post of partner Amy with daughter ‘on California coast’

Former NASCAR Cup Series racer Kasey Kahne recently shared a heartwarming picture of his partner Amy Long with their daughter on social media. They were spotted on the beach enjoying the California sunset.

Kahne has embraced fatherhood after stepping away from racing in 2018. He frequently posts on social media, spending quality time with his children and Long, a former broadcaster. They have a son named Tanner and a daughter named Ana.

Kahne took to X to show his love with his new post, captioned:

"Amy and Ana on the California coast."

Fans were quick to show their love for the former racer on social media.

Kahne stopped full-time racing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2018 after 18 wins in a 15-year career. He recently opened up about the reason behind it in the Dale Jr. Download podcast. He explained that the choice to retire was not easy but one that was necessary for him:

"I needed to. I needed to for myself and just kinda get away and do different things. I put a lot into that for 16 years and put everything I had into it, and I feel like at times I got everything out of it that I needed and at other times it was difficult, just like racing is for most." (4:16 onwards)

Kahne also said that he stopped watching NASCAR races after retirement as he was unable to move on and felt like he still belonged on the tracks. His words highlight the toll racing takes on the minds and bodies of the athletes. He also talked about his physical struggles in the last few years of his career that made him take the decision.

Kasey Kahne's return to NASCAR after six years

Kasey Kahne is set to make his return to the Xfinity Series with the #33 for Richard Childress Racing, the team announced in January. He will be making his much-anticipated comeback at the Rockingham Speedway on April 19. He was recently seen preparing for it at the speedway in a test session at Rockingham.

Kasey Kahne (#9 Kasey Kahne Racing) during the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing series - Source: Getty

Kahne did not stop racing after retiring from the Cup Series in 2018. He returned in 2019 to dirt racing with his team, Kasey Kahne Racing. He also began racing full-time with the team in 2021 and continues to race in the High Limit Racing series with his #9 sprint car. The news of his comeback has created a buzz among the fans eager to see the 44-year-old veteran driver back in NASCAR.

