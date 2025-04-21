Former HMS driver perplexed by NASCAR’s qualifying procedure after Katherine Legge ruling

Katherine Legge’s participation in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham has left some, including former Hendrick Motorsports driver Landon Cassil, scratching their heads. Despite failing to qualify in her original No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet, Legge still lined up on the grid, racing in the No. 53 entry for Joey Gase Motorsports, which JJ Yeley was supposed to drive.

Katherine Legge drove a lap in qualifying faster than five other drivers. However, NASCAR’s Owner Points provisional system came into play for the final six spots on the grid. This rule allows teams with higher standing in the Owner Points rankings to claim those final positions, if they haven't already qualified purely on speed.

As a result, Legge was one of two drivers who did not qualify for the race. In contrast, JJ Yeley had qualified the No. 53 car in the second-to-last place (P31) based on speed. But it seems like an agreement involving Jordan Anderson Racing, Joey Gase Motorsports, JJ Yeley, and Legge allowed her to take over Yeley's car for the race.

Afterward, Legge took to social media to thank everyone who helped her make the last-minute switch. In a message posted on X, she wrote:

"I'm SO proud of this team!! We were able to run a fast enough lap time in qualifications to put me comfortably in the race, if not for Owner Points provisional. So that's why my sponsors & partners were on board to help me get the track time I promised everyone we would get. They meant it when they said they support me, and believe in our program..."

Former HMS driver Landon Cassill, who last competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022, shared his confusion about how the qualifying process works in the Series. After seeing Legge’s post, he reshared it and wrote:

"Now I’m confused. What are the NXS quali procedures?"

He was supposedly puzzled by the idea of a driver being locked in on the grid on his/her speed and still not being able to race due to outside factors.

Katherine Legge's race came to an early end on Saturday

Katherine Legge took part in the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 as part of her plan to run a dozen races in 2025, combining both the Cup and the Xfinity Series. However, she couldn't even complete one-fourth distance of the race before crashing out.

While being lapped by leaders on lap 52, Legge slowed down to allow Nick Sanchez to pass. However, William Sawalich, who was close behind her, misjudged the situation and collided with the rear of Legge's car. This impact caused Legge's vehicle to spin and make contact with Kasey Kahne's car, who was attempting to pass on the outside.

This damage from the incident forced Katherine Legge to retire from the race. After the crash, she expressed her frustration and shared (via Motorsport.com):

"I got taken out ... I don't have a disappear button on my steering wheel."

Katherine Legge will return to the Xfinity Series next week on Saturday, April 26, for the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

