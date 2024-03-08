Former IndyCar driver “fully expects" Kyle Larson "to be a contender" during 2024 Indy 500

Hendrick Motorsports driver and winner of last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas, Kyle Larson has set his aim to make his NTT IndyCar Series debut in 2024.

The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver will be seen taking up Memorial Day double duty this season by competing in both the Coca-Cola 600 and the famed Indy 500 later this year.

A much-awaited debut into America's premier open-wheeled series, Larson's Memorial Day double with Arrow McLaren SP will see him backed by his Cup Series team as well.

Ex-IndyCar Series driver-turned-F1 broadcaster James Hinchcliffe has been the latest person to take notice of the Elk Grove, California native, having teamed up with a NASCAR star in the Indy 500 before. Hinchcliffe was seen as a teammate to Kurt Busch during the former driver's double attempt in 2016.

Speaking on Kyle Larson's chances ahead of the 2024 running of the iconic race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the retired driver spoke highly of one of NASCAR's premier talents.

Hinchcliffe told NBC Sports:

"I got the pleasure of being teammates with Kurt Busch the last time a Cup driver tried the double, and I was super impressed with how he performed over the month. Kyle Larson is coming in with just as much professionalism but probably even more prep, having done the Phoenix test, and I’m fully expecting him to be a contender at the Indy 500."

Coming off his first victory of the 2024 Cup Series season, Kyle Larson's win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was a dominant show of his speed and finesse behind the wheel of a racecar. The 31-year-old driver managed to sweep both stages of the race as well as cross the checkered flag in P1.

NASCAR official discusses Kyle Larson's son's celebrations in Las Vegas

After winning the 2024 Pennzoil 400 in dominant fashion at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson was seen celebrating with his son Owen on top of his car.

However, attention was raised when Owen unknowingly managed to tug on the #5 Chevy's spoiler. As a car that has to head for post-race inspection, some expected this to curtail a penalty for the #5 crew and driver.

However, NASCAR Vice President Elton Sawyer elaborated on why Larson was not given a penalty on the recent episode of The Morning Drive, saying:

"If you look at our sport, it’s a family sport, and to see Kyle win the race and Owen come running across the infield there, I just thought that was a great moment. We’ve seen that before. We do want to preserve the vehicle and make sure it gets through the inspection process. But in this case, there was no issues there."

NASCAR Cup Series goes live from Phoenix Raceway this Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.