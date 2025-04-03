Former JRM driver reveals deep emotions behind honoring Dale Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt in Darlington

Dale Jr.'s former driver, Noah Gragson, is set to run a special throwback paint scheme inspired by Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 1996 car as NASCAR heads to Darlington Raceway for its Throwback Weekend. The former JR Motorsports driver shared his excitement about honoring his former boss with a nostalgic look on his #4 Ford Mustang.

Gragson and Earnhardt Jr. shared four full-time seasons at JR Motorsports, where the former secured all his Xfinity Series victories. The duo came close to winning a title in 2022, finishing as runner-up before Gragson moved to the Cup Series.

Now behind the wheel of the #4 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, Noah Gragson is set to compete in the Goodyear 400 with a Beef-a-Roo Ford featuring a throwback to Dale Jr.'s iconic Mom N' Pops scheme from his 1996 Busch Grand National debut. Ahead of the race, Gragson shared his appreciation for Dale Jr. and his sister, Kelley Earnhardt, for their pivotal role in launching his NASCAR career.

“I’m grateful to Beef-a-Roo for letting me run this cool throwback and pay tribute to both Dale Jr. and Kelley,” said Gragson (via Speedway Digest). “The design comes from Dale Jr.’s 1996 Busch Grand National debut at Myrtle Beach and the Mom ‘N’ Pop’s scheme pairs perfectly with Beef-a-Roo’s original 1967 logo. Dale and Kelley gave me my first full-time Xfinity ride at JR Motorsports in 2019, and I owe a lot of my growth as a driver to them.”

Gragson’s transition to the Cup Series has been far less stable than his tenure with Dale Jr. in the Xfinity Series. The 26-year-old hasn't remained with a Cup team for more than a season. However, his move to Front Row Motorsports could finally provide the stability and breakthrough he seeks.

Noah Gragson has recorded a single top-10 finish at COTA in seven starts this season. Meanwhile, JR Motorsports, the defending Xfinity Series champions, recently found themselves in controversy involving their driver, Sammy Smith, at Martinsville.

Dale Jr. furious over blatant ‘disregard’ by drivers in Martinsville

Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn’t hesitate to voice his frustration over the aggressive and reckless driving in the Xfinity Series at Martinsville. The U.S. Marine Corps 250 saw 14 caution flags and multiple wrecks. Although common on short tracks, the two-time champion believes the chaos was unnecessary.

Following the end of the race, JRM's co-owner shared how the drivers had no regard for each other on the track.

“During the entire race, I saw decisions from several drivers that there was total disregard for the other competitors, the racetrack, total disregard for the Xfinity Series, for the race cars themselves,” he said (via Dirty Mo Media).

JRM driver Sammy Smith was one of the culprits at Martinsville as his final-lap move cost Taylor Gray a race win and further created a massive pile-up. Smith was later penalized with a $25,000 fine and was also docked 50 points.

