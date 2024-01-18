Former NASCAR champion Bobby Labonte returns to racing with Whelen Modified Tour appearance in 2024

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte is set to return to racing action with the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in the 2024 season.

NASCAR veteran and semi-retired driving legend Bobby Labonte last competed in the Cup Series in 2016 when he drove for Go FAS Racing on a part-time basis. After parting ways with the Cup Series, Bobby Labonte, who won the Winston Cup Series in 2000, stepped foot inside the Whelen Euro Series arena, becoming the first Cup champion in history to participate in the series.

Labonte competed in Tony Stewart's Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Racing series in 2022, which was followed by a part-time stint in the Whelen Euro Series last season. Now, the 59-year-old is once again set to return to the Whelen Euro Series.

The Whelen Euro Series is one of NASCAR's four international-sanctioned series alongside the Canadian Series, the Mexican Series and the Brasil Sprint Race. The series was inaugurated in 2009 and remains the only NASCAR series based in Europe.

Bobby Labonte will drive for Sadler-Stanley Racing for the second season in a row. He is slated to compete in races at the Richmond Raceway on March 29, the North Wilkesboro Speedway on October 5 and the Martinsville Speedway on October 26.

Last season, Labonte competed in three Whelen Modified Tour events for Sadler-Stanley Racing, sharing the track with teammate and the 2023 SRX Racing champion Ryan Newman. Notably, his standout performance came at Richmond, where he secured a sixth-place finish.

Bobby Labonte reacts to upcoming NASCAR return

Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, the Texas native conveyed his gratitude to the team and sponsors in an official release from Sadler-Stanley Racing. He said (via RaceDayCT):

“I can’t thank Hermie (Sadler) and Bill (Stanley) and everybody at Sadler-Stanley Racing enough. I’m looking forward to being part of the team again in 2024 for our limited schedule together. I really appreciate the support of Pace-O-Matic and their commitment to racing and the team. I’m also happy to continue to represent Cook Out in our events. I can’t wait to get started.”

Bobby Labonte and his older brother Terry are the only pair of siblings to win the Cup Series alongside the Busch brothers, Kurt and Kyle. The 59-year-old is also the first driver to win both the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series.