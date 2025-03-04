Former NASCAR champion Kurt Busch drops 4-word message on his Sydney exploration ahead of Race of Champions

Former NASCAR driver Kurt Busch shared an update on his social media as he paddled across Sydney, exploring the city ahead of the 2025 Race of Champions. Busch is set to participate in the race and represent the US alongside Travis Pastrana.

Busch, who last participated in the Cup Series in 2022 with 23XI Racing before his crash put him out of racing for a long time, recently revealed that he was medically fit to return to the track. He will participate in The Race of Champions, which is scheduled later this week in Sydney. As he reached Australia for the preparations, he shared updates on his Instagram story.

In one of the pictures, he could be seen biking around the streets of Sydney to "explore" the place.

"Bike ride to explore #kingstreetwharf," he mentioned in the story.

Kurt Busch shares updates from Sydney with his followers (@kurtbusch on Instagram)

Busch, brother of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, was a prominent driver in the series. He competed for various teams, including the likes of Team Penske, Stewart-Haas Racing and 23XI Racing. He was a consistent driver, but his injury shortened his time in the series. Tyler Reddick, who still drives for 23XI, replaced him in 2022 after the crash.

Kurt Busch reveals his preparation for the Race of Champions

As the 2025 RoC comes close, Busch, who had been out of the track for a few years now, revealed his preparations for the race. He said he was able to earn a spot in the race through Fredrik Johnsson himself.

"It has been awesome these last couple of months, preparing for the Race of Champions," Kurt Busch said (via Racer). "Fredrik Johnsson, the main guy of the Race of Champions, called me and I told him that I had a few things that I had to get sorted out to be able to participate."

As mentioned, Kurt Busch has been out of racing for a while since his crash in the Cup Series in 2022. Preparing for the Race of Champions, he revealed that he has been practicing in Arizona and North Carolina. Moreover, former IndyCar driver Paul Tracy had been assisting him, too.

"I have been doing some track days in Arizona and some track days in North Carolina. Great friends have been all the way around. Friends like Paul Tracy, the old IndyCar racer, helped me out. I went back and spent time at the old Radford Racing School. It’s in Chandler, Arizona and I went there in the 1990s to work on my road racing skills. So it has been fun to go back and say hi to some of the guys and meet the new people."

Busch will race alongside Travis Pastrana. He is known for his participation in Rally America. He also raced the Daytona 500 in 2023, piloting the #67 for 23XI Racing.

