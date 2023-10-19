NASCAR

Former NASCAR Cup owner facing 5 years in prison over payroll tax indictment 

By Rahul Ahluwalia
Modified Oct 19, 2023 22:42 IST
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series TOYOTA OWNERS 400 - Practice
Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #83 E.J. Wade Construction Toyota, and BK Racing owner Ron Devine speak with media before a practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series TOYOTA OWNERS 400 at Richmond International Raceway on April 22, 2016 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images)

NASCAR's former Cup Series team owner Ronald Devine is reportedly facing a probable five years in prison along with $250,000 in fines for payroll tax indictment. The former BK Racing team owner has been accused of four counts of failure to pay payroll taxes by the US Attorney's Office in Western District, North Carolina.

Devine had been active in the highest echelon of NASCAR between 2012 and 2018, before announcing bankruptcy and selling his charters to Front Row Motorsports. According to the bank, the team was meant to restructure its debts by filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in 2018, shortly before the Daytona 500 race of the season.

With claims of more than $8 million in debt, the team's charters were sold to Front Row Motorsports for $2.08 million, starting the process of recovery. The new-found allegations in 2023 hold Devine accountable for overseeing his Cup Series team's financial affairs starting in 2012. It is since then that the team failed to pay taxes on employees' payroll.

The exact arrears due to the Internal Revenue Service by the team has been estimated at around $390,000 in the year 2017. The indictment also alleges that the former owner used around $2 million of these funds to pay utility and vendor bills for the team, as well as funneling the money into other businesses owned by him.

Devine is accused of docking payroll taxes which are withheld from employees’ gross pay and are used by the government to fund Social Security and Medicare. With four counts of indictment for the 67-year-old former owner, an initial appearance at a federal court in Charlotte will set the tone for the future of the case.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Full entry list for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead

Despite troubles for former NASCAR Cup Series teams, the sport continues to march on as the championship weekend approaches ever closer for all three nationwide series.

With the race this weekend starting off with the NASCAR Truck Series, here is the full entry list for the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #02 - TBA
  2. #04 - Spencer Davis
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #4 - Chase Purdy
  5. #5 - Dean Thompson
  6. #7 - Marco Andretti
  7. #9 - Colby Howard
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  10. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #17 - Taylor Gray
  14. #19 - Christian Eckes
  15. #20 - TBA
  16. #22 - Mason Maggio
  17. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  18. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  19. #25 - TBA
  20. #30 - Jonathan Shafer
  21. #33 - Memphis Villarreal
  22. #35 - Jake Garcia
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Bayley Currey
  25. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  26. #43 - Daniel Dye
  27. #45 - Lawless Alan
  28. #46 - Armani Williams
  29. #51 - Jack Wood
  30. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  31. #56 - Tyler Hill
  32. #61 - Jake Drew
  33. #88 - Matt Crafton
  34. #98 - Ty Majeski
  35. #99 - Ben Rhodes

The race is scheduled to go live on October 21 at 12:00 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...