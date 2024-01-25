Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt Tifft returns to racing with Dirt Late Models despite medical setbacks

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and team owner Matt Tifft announced his plans of returning to racing despite health conditions. Medical issues sidelined Tifft as a driver from the end of 2019 to 2023. Continuing the revival of his racing career after battling brain tumor, the 27-year-old driver has announced his busy racing schedule for the 2024 season.

In a post of X, Matt Tifft revealed that he would be racing in 2024 in the dirt late model and Trans-Am TA2 sports car series. He will compete in around 30 races between these two disciples of motorsports with sponsorship backing from B’laster Products.

Announcing his 2024 racing plans, Tifft tweeted:

“I am back for 2024! Racing over 30 events between dirt late model racing and Trans-Am TA2 sports car series races! @blasterproducts will be the primary sponsor all year. So thankful for this opportunity to be back on track. Schedule release soon”

Last year, the former Cup driver ended his four-year-long hiatus with participation in Super Late Model circuit races.

After competing two full-time seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing and Richard Childress Racing in Xfinity Series, Matt Tifft moved to full-time Cup Series driver for Front Row Motorsports in 2019.

The 27-year-old driver earned 38 top-10s in Xfinity Series and managed to finish inside the top-10 in Cup level.

“I worked with my doctors on a lot of neurological exams” – Former NASCAR driver on his recovery

The Virginia-native was forced to give up his racing career in 2019 after suffering a seizure at Martinsville Speedway. But he returned to NASCAR as co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports alongside BJ McLeod and Joe Falk.

Despite his medical condition and new role in NASCAR, Tifft's love of racing and determination to return to racing has never taken a hit. After working with doctors and recovering at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., Tifft's racing dream began to become a reality.

“I worked with my doctors on a lot of neurological exams and tons of MRIs, EEGs, to be honest, not too different from when I got back in the car after my brain tumor. I'd say very, very similar, but maybe a bit more involved this time because of what happened in 2019,” Tifft said as quoted by racingamerica.com.