Former NASCAR Cup winner Robby Gordon eyeing road-course return - Reports

Iconic Robby Gordon seems to be gearing up for a return to the NASCAR scene.

A motorsport fan recently shared a snapshot featuring Gordon's former ally, who collaborated with him from 2008 to 2016.

According to the tweet, the veteran driver isn't ready to bid farewell to NASCAR or Indycar just yet. The insider spilled the beans on a recent conversation with Gordon, revealing that the 54-year-old racing legend has contemplated a return, specifically for the Indy 500 and road courses in the NASCAR top series. The tweet read:

"So you want a fun fact that make his fans smile and so on…. Robby isn’t done with Nascar or Indycar as well lol recent talk with him. Few weeks ago. Tho if he returned it would be for Indy 500 and for road courses in NASCAR top series."

The tweet went on to shed light on Robby Gordon's mindset, indicating that he has been researching the costs involved in building or acquiring a current Cup car and an Indy car. It continued:

"Robby at 54 years old still feels like he can win in NASCAR and so on. He feels like his brands will bring him and his son the funds to run competitively and so on. So might see Robby returning to the big races on tv soon and. then see Max there. I do know Robby has been researching what it cost to build (buy and slap together) a current cup car and Indy car again….sooo full circle might come."

How did Robby Gordon's NASCAR career pan out?

Gordon made his debut in 1991 and secured his first full-time ride in 1997 with Team SABCO. Despite facing challenges when attempting to run his own team in 2000, Gordon's breakthrough came in the 2001 season-finale in New Hampshire, driving for Richard Childress Racing.

He continued running for RCR in the subsequent seasons. Gordon won two races in 2003 — at the Infineon Raceway and his last Cup victory in Watkins Glen. He won a single race in the Xfinity Series in 2004, running for Robby Gordon Motorsports, his own team which was supplied by Richard Childress Racing at the time.

While Robby Gordon's tenure in the Cup Series may not have unfolded as anticipated, his triumphs in rally stages and off-road courses define his excellence. Now, with the prospect of a road-course return, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the 54-year-old.