Former NASCAR driver and 2016 National Midgets champion joins Kyle Larson's Sprint Car Series full-time next year

Former NASCAR Truck Series driver Tanner Thorson is set to join Kyle Larson's Sprint Car Series, High Limit Racing, on full-time basis in the upcoming season.

Tanner Thorson, who drove in the Truck Series in 2018, has become the 14th addition to Kyle Larson's sprint series' driver line-up for the 2024 season. The former NASCAR driver joins the list of multiple racing stars such as Kasey Kahne and Brad Sweet to feature in the series. He will drive the No. 88 Winged Sprint car.

The 27-year-old notably won the 2016 USAC National Midgets championship. He was awarded as the 2017 National Midget driver of the year. Thorson has been a staple in midgets racing for many years. Over the years, the Nevada native has accumulated a total of 25 race wins in the competition.

2022 saw Thorson win his first Chilli Bowl Nationals race, where he got the better of Cup Series' Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell. However, the former Truck Series driver lost out on the victory in 2023 as Logan Seavey clinched the race by a thin margin.

Tanner Thorson's NASCAR Truck Series career

Before transitioning to the dirt tracks, Thorson signed for Young's Motorsports in 2018 in conjunction with Team Dillon Racing. The driver piloted the No. 20 for a total of 11 races in the season. He made his debut at Dover International Speedway in May.

The 27-year-old failed to make a big impact in his debut season. However, he secured six top-20 finishes in the Truck Series, with his best result coming at Iowa in the form of a 13th-place finish.

Thorson's foray into NASCAR included a brief stint in the K&N Pro Series East in 2018 and three ARCA Series races spanning the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Although his stock car journey had its challenges, Thorson's focus on dirt racing has proven to be his forte, culminating in his impressive entry into Larson's Sprint Car Series.

With yet another driver joining the 60-race Sprint Car Series for the 2024 season, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will be aiming to take his racing series to new heights.