  Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick to star in Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump's latest show

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick to star in Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump’s latest show

By Mayank Shukla
Published Oct 11, 2025 20:28 GMT
Lara Trump (left) and Danica Patrick (right). Source: IMAGN
Lara Trump (left) and Danica Patrick (right). Source: IMAGN

Danica Patrick, the pioneer of women’s racing, spent some quality time with President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, and other prominent figures. They are set to appear tonight on Trump’s Fox News show, “My View with Lara Trump.”

Patrick is progressively getting more involved in politics and conservative media. She is often seen in D.C., takes part in events, and broadcasts with Lara Trump and other personalities supporting Trump. Recently, she was in the capital, hanging out with Lara Trump and other well-known personalities like Tulsi Gabbard and Meghan McCain at events like a dinner and a fitness challenge, the popular “Pete & Bobby Challenge” workout.

Lara Trump is a U.S. political personality, a TV host, and the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump. She hosts a weekend primetime program called "My View with Lara Trump" on Fox News. She posted a picture of the crew on Instagram, including Danica Patrick, with the caption:

Trending
"What would you do if you pulled up to the gym & saw this crew???? We HAD to bring in the big guns for the Pete & Bobby challenge💪🇺🇸 You won’t want to miss the all the fun starting tonight at 9PM ET on @foxnews ‘s My View with Lara Trump… & watch til the end to see who @laraleatrump nominates next👀🤫"
Danica Patrick launched The Somnium Project, a luxury wine brand from Napa Valley, and partnered with G-III Apparel Group to set up the athleisure clothing line, Warrior by Danica Patrick, which she manages. She is associated with the auto industry as a team owner with Ed Carpenter Racing, and often makes surprise appearances at the track for promotional and charity events.

Since the end of her full-time racing career in 2018, Danica Patrick has created a successful, eclectic, and prominent off-track career, thereby changing her public persona from just a sportswoman to an entrepreneur and media personality. Directly after the NASCAR and IndyCar, Patrick moved into TV broadcasting. She has been an NBC Sports analyst and is also part of the F1 experts' team at Sky Sports F1, where she has taken on roles in Formula 1 punditry.

Danica Patrick joins Lara Trump and Tulsi Gabbard for a surprise workout session

Danica Patrick, NASCAR trailblazer and former IndyCar star, was recently spotted with American political figures Lara Trump and Tulsi Gabbard during a surprise workout session in Washington, D.C. The group undertook the "Pete and Bobby Challenge," a trending fitness feat that requires 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups completed in under 10 minutes. She posted on Instagram:

“Heck of a morning doing the Pete & Bobby Challenge (100 pushups and 50 pull ups in under 10 mins) with this group of badasses! Tune in to @myviewfnc on @foxnews this Saturday at 9pm to see who came out on top!!”

Patrick holds historic racing accolades, still being the only female driver to win the Indy Japan 300 and the first to claim a NASCAR Cup Series pole. Her eighth-place finish in the 2013 Daytona 500 remains the highest for any woman in that event.

Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
