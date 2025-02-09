Former NASCAR driver delivers a striking verdict about Chase Elliott’s Bowman Gray triumph: “This was the perfect storm”

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace has given his take on Chase Elliott winning the exhibition race at the Bowman Gray Stadium last week, highlighting the significance of the triumph. The Hendrick Motorsports driver led 171 laps to join Dale Sr. and Dale Jr. as the only father-son duo to have claimed the preseason exhibition race win.

The 0.25-mile Winston-Salem facility returned to the NASCAR Cup Series after a 54-year hiatus. Elliott piloted his #9 Chevy to the victory lane, staying ahead of the curve throughout the 200-lap battle, and registering his first preseason victory.

Interestingly, Wallace pointed out that Dale Jr.'s iconic #8 Late Model Stock souvenir trailer was at the Bowman Gray Stadium; and Chase Elliott winning the race created the "perfect storm" of having sons' souvenirs, whose fathers won the exhibition race, at the venue.

"We got Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s son's souvenir trailer, you got Bill Elliott's son win the race, this was the perfect storm. The old track and Bill Elliott's boy wins the race and he's got the biggest fanbase, seven-time Most Popular Driver," Wallace said via Dirty Mo Media (0:13).

Dale Sr. won the race six times and Bill Elliott aced the 1987 race, while Junior earned the honors twice.

Chase Elliott explains what it feels like to join Dale Sr. and his son as the only father-son duo to win the Clash

Chase Elliott had a problematic 2023 season. A snowboarding incident shattered his championship prospects, and despite the playoff waiver, the HMS driver's subpar form resulted in missing the title fight for the first time in his career. Furthermore, he suffered from his first winless season since 2017 and rounded up the season in 17th place, his career-worst.

The Georgian improved his performance this past season. He won the Texas Motor Speedway race to punch his playoff ticket, however, he couldn't make it to the Championship 4 after a runner-up finish at the Martinsville Speedway.

Elliott couldn't revive his before- the-incident-form where he raked in 2-3 wins each season. Thus, by displaying sheer dominance in the first NASCAR race of the 2025 season, the Hendrick Motorsports driver sent a stern message about his resurgence.

Following the momentous win, the HMS driver explained what he felt about joining the "elite" group of the Earnhardts, expressing that he won't take the historic fate for granted.

"I'm certainly gonna take some time to reflect on that cause that's pretty neat, to join Dale and Dale Jr. is a pretty elite group to be a part of. So I certainly don't take that for granted, it was a great weekend not just tonight but just a really good effort all around for our team," Elliott said via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (0:16).

Chase Elliott wrapped the 2024 Cup Series season in seventh place after finishing eighth at the Phoenix race.

