Former NASCAR driver hilariously advices Connor Zilisch on post race celebration after Watkins Glen slip

Former NASCAR driver Landon Cassill recently took to social media with humorous advice for Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch on victory celebrations. In the wake of Zilisch's fall off his #88 car after winning at Watkins Glen, Cassill suggested a new idea to celebrate a win.An X user with the handle fugustra1 posted of a person literally jumping inside the hood of a red car and doing burnouts despite not being behind the wheel. The user added a message with the video, writing:&quot;I don’t think car manufacturers know their cars can do that...😂&quot;Cassill saw the video and reposted it with a message for Zilisch, who's a nine-time winner in the Xfinity Series. The former Cup Series driver hilariously gave Zilisch the idea of doing the same thing as a win celebration.&quot;New victory celebration idea @ConnorZilisch,&quot; he wrote.Connor Zilisch then responded to Cassill, making fun of himself for falling off the car after winning at Watkins Glen. The JR Motorsports driver jokingly said that because he can't even stand on his car without falling, doing burnouts from inside the hood isn't a great option.&quot;I can’t even stand on a window let alone do donuts from the hood,&quot; Connor Zilisch wrote.Zilisch scored his sixth victory of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season back at Watkins Glen on Aug. 9. As he climbed out of his car in victory lane, Zilisch slipped off the car and landed violently on the ground. He was taken to the infield care center following the incident and was later diagnosed with a broken collarbone.Due to the injury, Connor Zilisch was forced to sit out the Cup Series race at Watkins Glen the following day. Two weeks later, Zilisch started the Xfinity Series race at Daytona but later subbed out and allowed Parker Kligerman to finish the race. Kligerman took the checkered flag, and because Zilisch started, he was credited with his seventh victory of the season.This past Saturday at Portland International Raceway, Zilisch completed the full race and took the checkered flag for his eighth win of the 2025 campaign and his third straight victory. It's the second time this season Zilisch has won three straight races.Connor Zilisch reflected on his recent hot streak in a social media postConnor Zilisch's momentum in the NASCAR Xfinity Series continued last Saturday in Portland as he claimed his eighth victory of the 2025 season and, for the second time this year, won his third straight race. The 19-year-old has been dominant in recent weeks with six wins in the last seven races.Zilisch took to X with a photo from his victory at Portland. The driver of the #88 reflected on the recent success and penned a fitting message regarding the recent hot streak, writing:&quot;6 of the last 7😀&quot;Connor Zilisch is amid his rookie season in the Xfinity Series. Next year, he's set to move up to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time as he takes over the #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. The ride is currently filled by Daniel Suarez, who wraps up his five-year stint with the team after this season.