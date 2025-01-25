Former NASCAR driver Kurt Busch eyes iconic sport car events on his “bucket list” amid his racing return

Kurt Busch, who will return to racing in March this year after a two-year break, shared his bucket list racing events including the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Kurt is the elder brother of Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch and retired from the NASCAR Cup Series following a concussion in 2022. However, he recently announced his return and will race again at the Race of Champions (RoC) in Sydney, Australia. This will be his third time competing in the event, which he last participated in with Kyle in 2017.

During a fan Q&A, Kurt talked about the tracks and events around the world that he would like to compete in:

"If I could race around any track in the world, my bucket list is still to get to Le Mans. Also race in Bathurst. I've been watching guys at the stock car Brazil down in Brazil and South America. Those guys, they get down there and race pretty hard. So those cars are cool." (01:10 onwards).

Kurt started competing in the Cup Series in the early 2000s and grabbed 34 wins, including a Daytona 500 win during his 22-year career. He was the first driver to win the NASCAR championship under the current playoff system in 2004.

A crash at Pocono Raceway in 2022 left the 46-year-old with a concussion and he later announced his retirement from the Cup Series in August the following year.

"Just stick with one track and one car" - Kurt Busch shared advice to aspiring young racers

Kurt Busch gave helpful advice about choosing a car and track for those starting out in racing. During the same video, Kurt suggested teens to race legend cars and younger kids to begin with go-karting.

"And when you get started out, you got to have a family support. You got to have the friends around you to help work on the car and legend cars are the best way if you're on a budget and you're in your teens but if you're younger, yeah, go kart track," Kurt Busch said (02:08 onwards).

He also mentioned his nine-year-old nephew, Brexton, who won the Junior Sprint A-Main at Tulsa Shootout this year.

"Little Brexton, my nephew, he's ripping around the dirt tracks, and he's in these box stocks. He's in mini sprint. You got to find, in your local region, wherever you are around the country... And that's the way that my dad helped me get started, was with basically a legend car. We raced it on dirt, we raced on asphalt, and we raced it on road courses. So you got to get versatile, but just stick with one track and one car," Kurt added.

Kurt will race in the 2025 Race of Champions with Travis Pastrana on March 7 and 8.

