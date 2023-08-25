Former NASCAR driver and “Kyle Busch fan” worried about RCR’s recent slump in form: “Something is going on big time”

Kyle Busch's subpar performance in the last six races is arguably his worst run in 2023. This is troubling, given that he had done well earlier in the calendar year, in his first season at Richard Childress Racing (RCR), and his 'fan' and former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer is worried about him.

In a recent edition of NASCAR Race Hub, Bowyer expressed his concern over Busch's slump as RCR heads into the playoffs. Josh Sims, the show's host, asked his guests about Kyle Busch's summer slump. Without holding back, Bowyer said:

“I’m really concerned, Josh. Yes, I’m an RCR fan, a Kyle Busch fan. You get halfway through the summer; I talked about that faucet, we’re out of water. Something is going on big time."

"We’ve got to figure it out. Whatever it was that they had, I’m pretty sure RFK, Keselowski and camp, they found whatever it was. We got to find it back and get this eight-ball rolling," he added.

Busch's problems began in mid-July in New Hampshire, where he crashed during qualifying and had to start the race from the rear of the pack. When he crashed at the conclusion of Stage 1, his weekend took a turn for the worse. He finished last.

A week later, at Pocono, he came in 21st before a third-place finish in Richmond. Then he finished 37th and 36th in Michigan and the Indianapolis Road Course the next two weeks, respectively. At Watkins Glen, he finished in 14th place.

Despite a concerning second half of the season, there is a possibility of Busch making it to the Phoenix title race. If he manages to do that, it would be difficult for others to compete with him, given that he has immense experience down that road.

Kyle Busch's first season at Richard Childress Racing

Kyle Busch won the second race of the year in Fontana after finishing 19th in the season-opening Daytona 500, where he led the race going into overtime. After winning only four times with Joe Gibbs Racing in his final three years, fans had started to doubt Busch's abilities, but this early success showed that he was still more than capable of making it to the winner's circle.

The 38-year-old won again at Talladega and Gateway, and by early June, many were backing him to win the Cup Series championship. However, his performance started to drop in mid-July in New Hampshire, where he crashed in qualifying and crashed out in stage one.

Bad luck followed him in Pocono, where he finished 21st, 37th in Michigan, and 36th in Indianapolis Road Course.