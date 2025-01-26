Former NASCAR driver left utterly “sad” as his final Rolex 24 race ends in heartbreaking disaster

Former NASCAR driver Andy Lally’s final attempt at the Rolex 24 ended early due to an engine failure. The five-time Rolex 24 at Daytona champion shed light on his feelings during a post-race interview with Frontstretch’s Dalton Hopkins.

It was Lally’s 13th season, driving the Magnus Racing Aston Martin in the GTD class. His teammate John Potter started the event 51st overall and made it to the top 10 before handing the No. 44 over to the 49-year-old endurance racing veteran.

Unfortunately, Lally didn’t have enough seat time as his ride blew off prematurely. Speaking of the same, Lally told Hopkins:

“There's a gigantic hole at the bottom of the motor. And somehow...I don't know why... we didn't have any oil pressure warnings or anything but we blew it to hell. I came across start-finish, lifted off the gas just before going to break and it just let go. Quite a dramatic finish; gigantic concussion inside the cockpit.”

Lally, who made 82 starts in NASCAR between 2007 and 2023, was visibly disappointed by the unexpected turn of events. However, recalling all the successful ventures with Magnus Racing in the past, the former Sportscar championship contender said:

“Sad it ends like this, but at the end of the day I had a lot of good ones before this.”

Following his final season of racing in IMSA, Andy Lally will assume the role of President of the Trans Am Series under Parella Motorsports Holdings Chief Operating Officer, Michael Printup. He was appointed last year in December.

“It’s gotta be near the record there”- Former NASCAR driver Andy Lally reflects on his allegiance to Magnus Racing

Andy Lally is one of the respected veterans of the sport with over 30 years of experience on the racetrack. Although he has raced with several teams like Michael Shank Racing and StarCom Racing, throughout his long and illustrious career, all his victories in IMSA came while he was with Magnus Racing.

Since joining the team in 2012, Lally has been to the victory lane on several occasions. He won three championships in what is known as the Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series today.

“Having the opportunity to do this for so long; this will be the 30th time that I'm coming to the Daytona 24...it's been pretty wild,” Lally had told reporter Dalton Hopkins moments before this year’s Rolex 24 kicked off. “Doing it also with Magnus Racing; is my 13th season with them, that long of a driver-team owner combo, it's gotta be near the record there.”

As reported by Racer via a post-race interview, Andy Lally said that he would take a few days to reflect on his failed Daytona outing before stepping in as the new president of Trans Am.

