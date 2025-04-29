Former NASCAR driver makes opinion clear on Katherine Legge after death threats over struggles

Kenny Wallace addressed the ongoing Katherine Legge situation and shared his thoughts on the unfortunate ordeal that has been going on lately. Speaking about the issue in his latest YouTube video, the former NASCAR driver slammed the critics over the death threats.

Legge, a prominent racing driver from the United Kingdom, has been subjected to multiple online hate comments and death threats after she collected Kasey Kahne during the Xfinity Series race at the Rockingham Speedway.

NASCAR returned to Rockingham after 13 years at the Rockingham Speedway two weeks back, as did Kahne. Therefore, there was enormous hype regarding his return to the iconic track. However, Kahne's race was jeopardized after Legge collected him during the course of the race.

Following the incident, Katherine Legge received numerous hate comments and death threats, something she termed as not only objectionable but also unacceptable. Kenny Wallace, addressing the situation, decided to speak on it. Here's what he said:

"So shame on all of you whoever you are, what kind of person are you all. My god what? You got time on your hand, you got that much time on your hand, where you tell somebody you're gonna kill them because they caused a wreck where you didn't drive I mean hell you don't even race.

"I put myself in that position every once in a while i think what kind of, what kind of crazy people are these that want to I'm going to kill you because somebody some race car driver ran into you. She don't even know you, you don't even know them. Shame on you for some of you that do these things, this is not tolerable," he further added. ( 9:00-9:48)

Katherine Legge is an experienced race car driver who drove in IndyCar, NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and ARCA Menards Series, and the IMSA SportsCar Series. She is 44 years old currently, and hails from Guildford, Surrey, England.

Katherine Legge unraveled the dark reality of motorsports on social media

Katherine Legge shared her thoughts on the online hate and death threats she has been receiving lately. Addressing the unfortunate ordeal, Legge said during last Tuesday's episode of the "Throttle Therapy" podcast,

"The inappropriate social media comments I've received aren't just disturbing, they are unacceptable."

Xfinity Series driver Katherine Legge (32) goes into turn three at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Jason Allen-Imagn Images

Following this, she further added:

"Let me be very clear," the British driver said, "I'm here to race and I'm here to compete, and I won't tolerate any of these threats to my safety or to my dignity, whether that's on track or off of it."

Katherine Legge has 19 IndyCar races to her name in four years, 28 Champ Car races in two years, 2 Formula E races, a NASCAR Cup Series, six Xfinity Series, and one ARCA Menards Series race to her name.

