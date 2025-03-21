Former NASCAR driver reacts to a question on legend Jeff Gordon’s ‘twisted’ Chevrolet

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon is one of the most accomplished drivers in the history of American Stock Car Racing. Recently, veteran driver Kenny Wallace responded to a fan's query about Gordon's 'twisted' #24 Chevrolet from his racing days.

Jeff Gordon earned 93 Cup Series victories over his 25-year career, all while driving the iconic #24 for Hendrick Motorsports. His breakthrough came with a win at the 1994 Coca-Cola 600, paving the way for his dominance. A four-time Cup champion, Gordon's 1998 season stood out with a record-setting 13 victories.

Wallace was recently asked by a fan whether NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. thought that Gordon's car was twisted. This came shortly after Dale Jr. shared a picture of Wallace's dirt racing car and said: (via X)

"Kenny Wallace's dirt car so twisted up it looks like me drunk, on the way back from the bar, walking."

Following this, a fan asked Kenny Wallace about Jeff Gordon's car and whether Dale Jr. would consider it twisted as well.

"Does @DaleJr think these weren't twisted?" the fan asked

"Nose is moved to the right. It keeps the car tighter on entry." the veteran driver responded

Jeff Gordon retired from Cup racing in 2015 after an illustrious career. Though he hasn't returned behind the wheel of a NASCAR car, the four-time Cup Series champion remains deeply involved in the sport. He currently serves as Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, the team where he achieved his greatest career accolades.

Jeff Gordon’s successor in the #24 reacts to media surge after second Daytona 500 win

After Jeff Gordon's retirement, Chase Elliott initially took over Hendrick Motorsports’ #24 before transitioning to the #9 team. In 2018, William Byron stepped into the iconic car and has since delivered success for both himself and the organization.

This year, Byron defended his Daytona 500 victory, capitalizing on a last-lap multi-car wreck. Following the win, the HMS driver reflected on the increased media attention surrounding his achievements.

"I think they tripled what I did last year but it's fine. I think that there's no negatives to winning right? You get a chance to go and do things that you don't normally get a chance to do and you just try to embrace it because the last seven-eight months, we hadn't won a race and so I think anytime that happens, you realize how difficult this sport is and just try to enjoy it as much as you can," said William Byron [00:57].

Moreover, Byron's second Daytona 500 victory broke NASCAR's record for the youngest driver to secure multiple wins in the event, which was previously held by Jeff Gordon, who he replaced.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return to Homestead Miami this Sunday for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at 3:00 PM Eastern time.

